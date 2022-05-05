Angel investor Richard Katzman sells UWS duplex for $7M
Angel investor Richard Katzman, a member of New York Angels, just sold his Upper West Side duplex at 15 W. 81st St. for $6.9 million.
Katzman, the former chairman/CEO of Kaz, Inc., a consumer health care and home environment appliance company, transformed the company from generating $5 million a year to $500 million before selling it in 2011.
His Emery Roth-designed prewar home, on the 12th and 13th floors of the building, listed for $7.35 million last year.
The three-bedroom co-op comes with a hefty $7,202 a month in maintenance fees — but that also gets views of Central Park and the Museum of Natural History.
Original details include herringbone floors, beamed ceilings and moldings.
The home opens to a gallery and a sweeping staircase.
There’s a living room, a formal dining room, an eat-in kitchen along with room to carve out a home office.
The master suite boasts two large walk-in closets, a windowed dressing room and a bathroom.
The listing brokers were Michael J. Franco, Miriam Richards, Greg Holzmann and Veronica Hinman of Compass.
The buyer’s broker was Lisa Lippman of Brown Harris Stevens.
