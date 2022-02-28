Angel Mom backs JD Vance in new Ohio Senate campaign ad



First in Fox: Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance talks about the approval of Angel Ma Maureen Maloney in a new ad, where Maloney praises Vance’s position on border security and tackling illegal immigration.

Maloney’s son Matthew was 23 years old when an illegal immigrant was killed by a drunk driver in 2011. Maloney is one of the few “angel families” who insisted on border security and cracked down on illegal immigrants, especially those with criminal records.

“She should never have been here and it never should be,” Maloney said in the ad.

In the ad, Maloney blasts politicians who are “too weak” to do anything about illegal immigration, and says that Vance – a hedge fund executive and best-selling author of the memoir “Hillbilly Elegie” – has the “courage” to tackle illegal immigration.

“Illegal immigration is a huge problem, and I’ve been fighting illegal immigration for the last 10 years since my son was killed, and two million illegal aliens crossed the border into the United States last year, and this year it needs to be more,” he said. Maloney told Gadget Clock Digital in an interview. “So we need politicians who are strong on the border and tough on crime and I think JD Vance is one of those politicians.”

“I think he has the courage to stand up to the Democrats and even some Republicans who are letting it go,” he said.

Border security and illegal immigration have long been top issues for Republicans, and now with a continuing crisis on the southern border that has skyrocketed across 2021, it will remain so even before the medium term.

Vance is in a tough initial race to succeed Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio. Other candidates include former state treasurer Josh Mandel, Cleveland entrepreneur and real estate developer Mike Gibbons, former Ohio GOP chair Jane Timken and state Sen. Matt Dullan, a former prosecutor whose family owns Major League Baseball’s Cleveland Guard.

Angel families were an important part of former President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign because he focused on illegal immigration. But Maloney says the current administration is not interested after Trump leaves power.

“The only real time our voices were heard was when President Trump was in office,” Maloney said. “The Obama administration ignored us, and now the Biden administration is deaf to our cries.”

Maloney said he hopes to show a strong Republican in the meantime, but stressed that it is only important for him and his fellow Angel family if those Republicans are strong on illegal immigration.

“Now that the Democrats are on top of us, we need a red wave in November. But if those Republicans who are elected are soft on illegal immigration, it won’t do us any good. Give a general amnesty to all illegal immigrants in the country.”