Angela Merkel Makes Final Plea for Germans to Get Vaccinated

In a final video address before stepping down as Germany’s chancellor after 16 years, Angela Merkel called the coronavirus “treacherous” and its consequences “bitter,” and pleaded guilty. Not vaccinated to get shots.

“I urge you once again to take this treacherous virus seriously,” Ms. Merkel said in the last of more than 600 episodes of a video podcast series launched in 2006. “Get vaccinated, be it the first vaccination or a booster. Every shot helps.”

To date, 72 percent of the German population has received a single dose of the vaccine and 69 percent have been fully vaccinated, according to Oxford University’s Our World in Data Project – far less than its neighbors in Western Europe.