Angela Merkel’s Parting Message to Germany: Trust One Another
BERLIN – Sending a formal contingent to mark the completion of 16 years as Chancellor, Angela Merkel left Germany on Thursday with a final message: trust each other.
Less than a week before Ms Merkel officially handed over power to her successor, Olaf Schulz, she received her country’s highest military honor, a traditional parade of torchbearers and a marching band.
In a short speech, after she chaired an emergency meeting of her last comrades and announced a partial lockdown for those who refused to be vaccinated, Ms Merkel warned that trust was the most important element of democracy.
“The last two years of this epidemic have shown how important faith in politics, science and social discourse is – but how fragile it can be,” she told a small audience of masked and socially distant guests. Democracy, she said, “depends on unity and trust, including belief in facts.”
Ms Merkel gave vigilance counseling.
“Where scientific insights are denied and conspiracy theories and hatred are spread, we need to resist,” she said. “Our democracy also depends on the fact that where hatred and violence are seen as a compulsory legal means for certain interests, the limits of our tolerance as democrats must be explored.”
Ms Merkel commented on the symbolic location of the ceremony: the courtyard of the Bendlerblock, a building that is now part of the Ministry of Defense but was once the headquarters of a resistance group of officials plotting against Adolf Hitler in 1944. And was hanged.
The ceremony, which was televised live and hosted by the defense minister, lasted about an hour, enriched by military choreography and rituals. Known as the Grosser Zapfenstreich, or Grand Tattoo, it dates back to the 16th century and is the highest honor bestowed on military civilians. This is being done as an official message to the Vice-Chancellor who has been leaving since the German reunion.
The main attraction is the military marching band playing three songs selected by the Chancellor. Her predecessors, Helmut Kohl and Gerhard Schroeder, asked for Beethoven and Frank Sinatra, among other traditional hires. But one of Ms. Merkel’s choices attracted many.
There was a Christian hymn – a little surprise, for the daughter of a Protestant pastor – and a traditional enough cabaret song by German actress and singer Hildgaard Nef.
Ms Merkel was the third choice to set fire to the German Twittersphere. The Chancellor chose “Du hast den Farbfilm vergessen,” or “You Forgot the Color Film,” a hit from the Communist East in the 1970s by Nina Hagen, who then moved west, and became Germany’s punk rock idol in the 1980s.
Until recently, Ms Merkel had rarely spoken about her East German background. But when asked about a song that tells the story of a couple vacationing on an island in the Baltic Sea, it was more forthcoming on Thursday.
“This song was a highlight of my youth, which is well known in the GDR,” said Ms. Merkel, the official name of the German Democratic Republic, Communist East Germany. “This song comes from GDR and as it happens it happens in the region in my previous constituency. And so it all fits together. ”
Compared to her predecessors, Ms Merkel invited relatively few guests due to the epidemic. Mr Scholes was in the crowd, with most of the 52 ministers in his government serving four terms.
Sometimes, there are signs of emotion on the face of a normally stunned chancellor.
“If I stand before you today, I feel all gratitude and humility,” Ms Merkel said. “The 16 years as Chancellor have been constitutional and often challenging. They challenged me politically and personally and at the same time they always met me.
At the end of her speech, the Chancellor turned to her successor, Mr. Scholes, a Social Democrat who had served as her finance minister for the past four years.
“Now it’s up to the next government to find answers to the challenges ahead and shape our future,” Ms Merkel said. “For that I wish you, dear Olaf Schulz, and the government you will lead, all the best and lucky hands and a lot of success.”
