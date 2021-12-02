Angela Merkel’s Parting Message to Germany: Trust One Another

BERLIN – Sending a formal contingent to mark the completion of 16 years as Chancellor, Angela Merkel left Germany on Thursday with a final message: trust each other.

Less than a week before Ms Merkel officially handed over power to her successor, Olaf Schulz, she received her country’s highest military honor, a traditional parade of torchbearers and a marching band.

In a short speech, after she chaired an emergency meeting of her last comrades and announced a partial lockdown for those who refused to be vaccinated, Ms Merkel warned that trust was the most important element of democracy.

“The last two years of this epidemic have shown how important faith in politics, science and social discourse is – but how fragile it can be,” she told a small audience of masked and socially distant guests. Democracy, she said, “depends on unity and trust, including belief in facts.”