Angela Merkel’s Political Life in Pictures: The End of an Era
BERLIN – 16 years ago when Angela Merkel became Chancellor, George W. Bush Bush was in the White House, and Tony Blair was Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. There was no Twitter and no iPhone. The Orange Revolution’s occupation of Ukraine was an irreversible extension of liberal democracy.
With Ms Merkel’s successor Olaf Schulz taking over as chancellor on Wednesday, Twitter is a true tool of diplomacy, with Russian forces coming together on the border of divided Ukraine, and democracy itself seems less certain around the world.
In the intervening years, Ms. Merkel met with Russian President Vladimir V. Are standing in front of Putin (even when they tried to threaten her with their dog). She was presided over by President George W. Bush. Relations with Bush and Barack Obama, and President Donald J. Trump hit. It became a symbol of hope for refugees and a source of despair for people around the world.
It was a long journey that began behind an iron curtain. Born in the western port city of Hamburg, Ms. Merkel grew up in a small village north of Berlin as the daughter of a former Communist Eastern Protestant priest.
When the Berlin Wall fell in 1989, Ms Merkel left her career in scientific research to push herself into politics and won a seat in parliament in Germany’s first reunion election. Before she became chancellor, she held several ministerial posts and served as leader of her conservative party, in a show of force demanding the removal of her political mentor, Helmut Kohl. She remained head of the Christian Democratic Union until 2018, when she decided to step down, a decision that left her lame for the final, challenging years of her presidency.
Now, at 67, Ms Merkel’s long political career seems to be drawing to a close (what happens next is uncertain). She was always clear that she wanted to resign on her own terms and on her own time. “I want to find the right time to leave politics someday,” she told German photographer Hurlinde Koelbal in 1998.
She kept this promise to herself. Ms Merkel, the first chancellor of modern Germany to step down instead of being voted in by lawmakers or the people, is stepping down as the most popular politician in her country.
Her political career, which began in an era of hope after the fall of the Berlin Wall, is ending in a time of great uncertainty. This is the journey from the end of history and back.
