BERLIN – 16 years ago when Angela Merkel became Chancellor, George W. Bush Bush was in the White House, and Tony Blair was Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. There was no Twitter and no iPhone. The Orange Revolution’s occupation of Ukraine was an irreversible extension of liberal democracy.

With Ms Merkel’s successor Olaf Schulz taking over as chancellor on Wednesday, Twitter is a true tool of diplomacy, with Russian forces coming together on the border of divided Ukraine, and democracy itself seems less certain around the world.

In the intervening years, Ms. Merkel met with Russian President Vladimir V. Are standing in front of Putin (even when they tried to threaten her with their dog). She was presided over by President George W. Bush. Relations with Bush and Barack Obama, and President Donald J. Trump hit. It became a symbol of hope for refugees and a source of despair for people around the world.

It was a long journey that began behind an iron curtain. Born in the western port city of Hamburg, Ms. Merkel grew up in a small village north of Berlin as the daughter of a former Communist Eastern Protestant priest.