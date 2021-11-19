Angela Simmons Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth



What Is Angela Simmons’ Net Worth?

Angela Simmons is an American businesswoman and reality TV star who has a net worth of $7 million. Angela Simmons has earned her net worth as co-owner of her company Pastry Footwear with her sister Vanessa Simmons. She is also the daughter of hip-hop legend Rev Run.

Early Life

Angela Simmons was born on September 18, 1987 in Queens, New York. She is one of six children born to Joseph Simmons and Valerie Vaughn. Her father is the hip-hop legend Reverend Run, one of the founding members of famous rap group Run DMC of “Tricky” and “Walk This Way” notoriety. Joseph and Valerie divorced and her father remarried Justine Simmons.

Angela attended the Fashion Institute of Technology for a year but dropped out in order to pursue a career in business.

Career

Starting in 2005 she was a part of the MTV reality show Run’s House along with the rest of her family. She was also featured with her sister Vanessa on the MTV reality show “Daddy’s Girls”. She also has a magazine deal with Word Up Magazine called Angela’s Rundown. Angela is also the owner of lifestyle brand Angela I Am, which gives a platform, support, and encouragement to young and upcoming artists looking to start their own businesses. Angela also appeared in the spin-off reality show Daddy’s Girls. She is the former editor of the magazine Angela’s Rundown which covered teen topics.

Joe Kohen/Getty Images

She was featured in the music video Shortie Like Mine by Bow Wow. Angela and her sister Vanessa started Pastry Footwear in 2007 as part of Run Athletics. Pastry’s first collection is called Cake and features shoes that look like versions of strawberry shortcake, red velvet cake, and more. The shoe company sold over $15 million in 2007. Angela has appeared in the magazines People, Essence, Teen Vogue, Seventeen, Vibe, US Weekly, and Life & Style. She has also appeared on Fox Business, The Wendy Williams Show, Good Day NY, Access Hollywood, and other talk shows. She is an ambassador for the Children’s Miracle Network. Angela was also the executive editor of teen magazine Word Up!, but it stopped publishing in April 2012. In 2016, Angela produced and appeared in her own reality TV show called “Growing Up Hip Hop.” She also appeared on the reality show “The Real” in 2016.

Personal Life

Simmons is a vegetarian and supports many charitable causes concerned with animal welfare and child education. She is a spokesperson for PETA, and her clothing lines Foofi and Bella offer an alternative to fur products. Simmons is an ambassador for the Children’s Miracle Network.

She dated rapper Skillz from 2009 to 2010. She later began dating Romeo Miller, with whom she starred alongside in the reality show she executive produced, “Growing Up Hip Hop.” She secretly began dating Sutton Tennyson and announced their engagement in April 2016 to her social media fans when she posted a photo of her engagement ring. Fans suspected she had kept the relationship under wraps due to Tennyson’s history of jail time. The couple had a son, Sutton Joseph, in September 2016. The pair broke up in 2017 but remained friends. Tragically, Tennyson was gunned down and killed outside of his home in Atlanta on November 3, 2018.