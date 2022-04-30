Angelina Jolie makes surprise Ukraine visit, meets children



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Hollywood actress and UN humanitarian Angelina Jolie paid a surprise visit to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday, the Lviv regional governor said in a telegram.

According to Maxim Kozitsky, Jolie – who has been the UNHCR’s special envoy for refugees since 2011 – came to talk to displaced people who have found refuge in Lviv, including children injured in a missile attack at Kramatorsk railway station. In early April.

The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a crowd of women and children, most of them trying to escape a rising Russian onslaught in the eastern Ukrainian city, killing at least 52 people and wounding dozens more.

“He (the kids) was very inspired by the story,” Kozitsky wrote. “One girl was even able to tell Mrs. Jolie about one of her dreams in private.”

Elon Musk and Amber Hard: The Bombshell Revelations we learned this week

He said Jolie went to a boarding school, talked to students and took pictures with them, adding that “he promised he would come again.”

‘Deadly’ suspends production after allegations against Bill Marr

According to Kozitsky, Jolie met with refugees arriving at Lviv’s Central Railway Station, as well as with Ukrainian volunteers who provided medical assistance and counseling to newcomers.

“It was a wonderful day for all of us,” he wrote. “Many people who saw Mrs. Jolie in the Lviv region could not believe it was really hers. But since February 24, Ukraine has shown the whole world that there are so many incredible things here.”