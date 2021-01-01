Angelina Jolie shared a letter from an Afghan girl on Instagram

LOS ANGELES, Aug 21 (PTI) Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie has now taken to Instagram and said she will use the platform to raise the voices of those fighting for their fundamental rights.

In her first post on social media platforms, Jolie shared a letter from an unidentified teenage boy in Afghanistan who fears staying in the country in the current situation after the Taliban regime.

The Oscar-winning actress, 46, said, “Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing the ability to communicate and express their views on social media. That’s why I came to Instagram to share their stories and the voices of people around the world fighting for their basic human rights.”

Jolie recalled that she was on the Afghan border two weeks before the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York. Jolie said she spoke to Afghan refugees who fled 20 years ago in fear of the Taliban.

He wrote, “It is sad to see Afghans being re-displaced due to fear and uncertainty in their country. It took so much time and money to reach this conclusion, so much bloodshed and so many lives. This failure is difficult to understand.

Jolie openly criticized world leaders, saying she was saddened to see that refugees in Afghanistan were being considered “a burden.”

The Hollywood actress posted a picture with the girl’s full letter showing seven Afghan women wearing veils standing up. In the letter, the girl details her difficulties in going to school after the Taliban regime.

Jolie’s first post since arriving on Instagram has received more than 1.3 million likes. He has 42 lakh followers on Instagram.