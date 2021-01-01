Angelina Jolie shares a letter from an Afghan girl: Angelina Jolie shares a letter from an Afghan girl

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie joined social media platform Instagram on Saturday. The 46-year-old actress said that through this platform she aims to share the stories and voices of the world fighting for basic human rights.

In her first post, Angelina shared a photo of a handwritten letter she received from a girl living in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. In the letter, the Afghan girl expressed her feelings and described the atmosphere of fear as the Taliban came to power. The letter reads, ’20 years and again we have no rights. Your life is in the dark. We have lost our freedom and we are in captivity again.



People have lost the ability to communicate

Sharing the letter on Instagram, Angelina wrote, ‘This letter was sent to me by a girl from Afghanistan. Currently, the people of Afghanistan are losing the ability to communicate on social media and are unable to express themselves. In such a situation, I have come to share their stories and voices on Instagram who are fighting for basic human rights.



Afghans are fleeing in fear

The actress further said that when she was on the Afghan border in 2011, she met Afghan refugees. She wrote, ‘Two weeks before 9/11, I was on the Afghan border where I met Afghan refugees fleeing the Taliban. That was 20 years ago. Afghans are running in fear again and it is sad to see that.



Afghans are the most capable people in the world

Angelina called Afghan refugees “the most capable people in the world” and said it was distressing to be treated as a burden. He said, ‘Spending so much money, time and life to see the blood, it’s a failure and it’s impossible to understand.’

I will do my best to help

At the end of the letter, the actress wrote that she would not run away and that she would continue to help Afghan refugees. He wrote, ‘I know how much they can do for themselves if they get the tools and the response. Women and girls not only want education but fight for it. I hope you people will join this fight.

