Angelina Jolie shares a letter from an Afghan girl: Angelina Jolie shares a letter from an Afghan girl

People have lost the ability to communicate
Sharing the letter on Instagram, Angelina wrote, ‘This letter was sent to me by a girl from Afghanistan. Currently, the people of Afghanistan are losing the ability to communicate on social media and are unable to express themselves. In such a situation, I have come to share their stories and voices on Instagram who are fighting for basic human rights.
Afghans are fleeing in fear
The actress further said that when she was on the Afghan border in 2011, she met Afghan refugees. She wrote, ‘Two weeks before 9/11, I was on the Afghan border where I met Afghan refugees fleeing the Taliban. That was 20 years ago. Afghans are running in fear again and it is sad to see that.
Afghans are the most capable people in the world
Angelina called Afghan refugees “the most capable people in the world” and said it was distressing to be treated as a burden. He said, ‘Spending so much money, time and life to see the blood, it’s a failure and it’s impossible to understand.’
I will do my best to help
At the end of the letter, the actress wrote that she would not run away and that she would continue to help Afghan refugees. He wrote, ‘I know how much they can do for themselves if they get the tools and the response. Women and girls not only want education but fight for it. I hope you people will join this fight.
