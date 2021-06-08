Angelina Jolie takes all six children out of LA amid nasty custody battle with ex Brad Pitt

Commercial

Angelina Jolie was pictured in a uncommon sighting with all of six of her children over the weekend, as they jetted out of Los Angeles and had been seen arriving at John F. Kennedy Worldwide Airport on Saturday.

The sighting comes after 46-year-old actress was not too long ago left ‘bitterly disillusioned’ in her ongoing divorce battle with ex Brad Pitt, after he was awarded joint custody of their minor children, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12, who had been all pictured with their mom.

In the meantime, 19-year-old son Maddox – who is taken into account an grownup within the custody dispute – was additionally seen travelling with the household, as they all arrived collectively in New York Metropolis.

The Maleficent star was seen carrying a Christian Dior trench coat as she lead her giant household out of the airport, additionally carrying a Celine tote bag and Louis Vuitton baggage.

Angelina’s brood on the transfer! Jolie was pictured on Saturday touchdown in New York’s JFK airport with all six of her children, (L-R, Maddox, 19, Shiloh, 14, Zahara, 16, Vivienne, 12, and Pax, 17, whereas Knox, 12, was additionally there.)

The evening earlier than their journey – Angelina and her brood had been all seen out collectively celebrating her birthday at TAO restaurant in LA.

It follows a troublesome few weeks for the actress, who was left ‘bitterly disillusioned’ when her ex husband Brad Pitt was awarded joint custody of their children following a protracted and really nasty authorized battle.

In late Could, the courtroom dominated that Brad and Angelina can have shared custody of all their children with the exception of Maddox, who’s not a minor.

The entire gang is again collectively: Angelina’s son Knox, 12, was additionally pictured in a black hoodie and masks (left)

In line with studies from US Weekly on Tuesday, the actress feels she will ‘by no means forgive’ Brad and believes their authorized battle is ‘removed from over’.

A supply instructed the publication: ‘She’s going to by no means forgive him… She maintains it is from over and nonetheless believes that justice will prevail.’

It was additionally claimed that the Maleficent star will give ‘the whole lot she’s received’ to attraction the choice in courtroom.

Brad’s representatives declined to remark when approached by MailOnline final week and spokespeople for Angelina had been additionally contacted for additional remark.

Sources consider Angelina will proceed preventing the custody association, as she reportedly thinks there have been ‘points’ with the best way Decide John Ouderkirk dealt with their courtroom proceedings.

The supply added: ‘Joint custody just isn’t the difficulty that Angelina objects to, there have been different points of concern, however the courtroom proceedings are closed and sealed.’

Angelina and her authorized staff claimed the decide would not enable her children to testify in courtroom.

A submitting made to California’s Second District Courtroom of Enchantment learn: ‘Decide Ouderkirk denied Ms. Jolie a good trial, improperly excluding her proof related to the children’s well being, security, and welfare, proof crucial to creating her case … They’ve did not adequately think about a bit of the California courts code, which says it’s detrimental to one of the best curiosity of the kid if custody is awarded to an individual with a historical past of home violence.’

Angelina believes the courtroom ought to have the ability to ‘hear the minor youngsters’ enter as to their experiences, wants, or needs as to their custody destiny’, however this has been refused.

Nonetheless, Brad’s legal professionals consider the proceedings have been carried out pretty.