Angels' Mike Trout speaks out on MLB lockout: 'We need to get this CBA right'

1 day ago
Los Angeles Superstar Mike Trout, who has reasonably expressed his thoughts on canceling the MLB opening day after nine days of discussions between all the best baseball players, leagues and players’ associations.

Mike Trout of Los Angeles looks around the bases this Saturday, September 5, 2020, after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of Doubleheader's first baseball game against the Houston Astros in Anaheim, California, file photo. (AP Photo / JC Hong, file)

Three-time American League MVP Trout has said he wants to play the game, but he admits it is important to take care of labor negotiations before setting foot on a baseball diamond.

“I want to play, I like our game, but I know we need to get this CBA right,” Trout tweeted Wednesday.

Trout continued: “Instead of bargaining – MLB has locked us out. Instead of making a fair deal – Rob has canceled the games.”

“The players stand together. For our game, for our fans, and for every player who comes after us. We owe it to the next generation.”

Mike Trout of Los Angeles is rocking the dugout after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers on Friday, August 7, 2020, in Arlington, Texas, Texas. David Fletcher scored in the shot. (AP Photo / Tony Guterres)

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced on Tuesday that the first two series of the regular season have been officially canceled. The league schedule will go down from 162 games to a maximum of 156 games Manfred added that the Major League Baseball and Players’ Union did not plan for future negotiations.

This July 25, 2019, file photo, Mike Trout of Los Angeles Angeles batting in the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Anaheim, California. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrell, file)

The MLB and MLBPA agreed on a 12-team play-off format after a 16-hour meeting on Monday, but neither side came to an agreement and they still seem to be far apart on economic issues with the league, with a competitive balance. Tax threshold and a pre-arbitration bonus pool.

“My deepest hope is that we will get a deal soon,” Manfred said Tuesday. “I’m really disappointed we didn’t make a deal.”

This will be the ninth work stoppage in MLB history. This is the fourth reason that regular-season games will be canceled.

