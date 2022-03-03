Angels’ Mike Trout speaks out on MLB lockout: ‘We need to get this CBA right’



Los Angeles Superstar Mike Trout, who has reasonably expressed his thoughts on canceling the MLB opening day after nine days of discussions between all the best baseball players, leagues and players’ associations.

Three-time American League MVP Trout has said he wants to play the game, but he admits it is important to take care of labor negotiations before setting foot on a baseball diamond.

“I want to play, I like our game, but I know we need to get this CBA right,” Trout tweeted Wednesday.

Trout continued: “Instead of bargaining – MLB has locked us out. Instead of making a fair deal – Rob has canceled the games.”

“The players stand together. For our game, for our fans, and for every player who comes after us. We owe it to the next generation.”

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced on Tuesday that the first two series of the regular season have been officially canceled. The league schedule will go down from 162 games to a maximum of 156 games Manfred added that the Major League Baseball and Players’ Union did not plan for future negotiations.

The MLB and MLBPA agreed on a 12-team play-off format after a 16-hour meeting on Monday, but neither side came to an agreement and they still seem to be far apart on economic issues with the league, with a competitive balance. Tax threshold and a pre-arbitration bonus pool.

“My deepest hope is that we will get a deal soon,” Manfred said Tuesday. “I’m really disappointed we didn’t make a deal.”

This will be the ninth work stoppage in MLB history. This is the fourth reason that regular-season games will be canceled.