Anger Grows Over Shooting Death Of East Harlem Burger King Cashier Kristal Bayron Nieves – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Within the metropolis’s newest gun violence tragedy, police are nonetheless on the lookout for the suspect who shot and killed a 19-year-old Burger King employee throughout a theft in East Harlem, even after the employee handed over cash.

A memorial is rising exterior the restaurant on 116th Road close to Lexington Avenue, the place cashier Kristal Bayron Nieves was gunned down early Sunday morning.

Her distraught household spoke out Tuesday for the primary time because the tragedy, CBS2s Alice Gainer reported.

“Kristal didn’t deserve this. She didn’t get up pondering she wouldn’t make it again residence. That is hurting our household a lot and we simply need justice for her already,” cousin Kiara Fuentes mentioned.

Police launched photos of the theft that occurred simply earlier than 1 a.m. on Sunday. They mentioned the suspect entered demanding cash. Bayron Nieves was shot within the abdomen and died. Two different folks had been assaulted, however are anticipated to be okay.

Folks stopped by the memorial all day Tuesday. Many didn’t even know the sufferer, however mentioned they felt compelled to pay their respects.

“I simply really feel unhealthy about it,” one particular person mentioned.

“I’m a dad or mum additionally, so any time you lose, whether or not it’s a beloved one or somebody who may’ve simply as simply been your daughter, it’s very tragic,” Larry Crockett mentioned.

“Hopefully, our new mayor will get these guys to do their jobs, carry these guys to justice,” one other man mentioned.

Talking of the brand new mayor, late Tuesday afternoon Eric Adams joined the group Stand Towards Violence East Harlem and Bayron Nieves’ household exterior the Burger King, which stays closed.

“The one who did this should be caught, and those that carry weapons in my metropolis, we are going to discover you,” Adams mentioned. “You might have a chance to go and get the providers and be a part of the organizations and teams and get your life collectively. You might have a chance to not carry violence. However you’ll not use your situation as an excuse to take the lifetime of a 19-year-old.”

“We are going to not tolerate any acts of violence in our neighborhood. We’re working diligently to cut back all shootings all through our metropolis,” mentioned Omar Jackson of Stand Towards Violence East Harlem.

New NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell appeared with Adams on Tuesday. To this point, there have been no arrests within the case. In case you have any data, police are asking you to contact them.