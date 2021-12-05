Anger Spreads in Northeastern India After Security Forces Kill 14 Civilians

Protests and clashes erupted in northeast India on Sunday after 14 civilians were killed by soldiers, the deadliest outbreak of violence in recent years in a region torn apart by insurgency and ethnic divisions.

Eight civilians were killed when security forces searching for rebels in the Tiru region of Nagaland, bordering Myanmar, accidentally attacked a truck carrying coal miners returning from work late Saturday, local officials said. The Indian military says troops were responding to “credible intelligence” reports of insurgent activity, which has led to attacks on troops entering Myanmar.

News of the killing quickly spread on social media, prompting residents in the area to attack the army and set fire to two military vehicles. After an Indian soldier was killed during a protest and a street fight, security forces opened fire on the crowd, killing five more people on Saturday night. On Sunday afternoon, government forces killed another civilian after protesters stormed an Indian army camp.

Referring to Saturday’s attack, the Indian Army said in a statement: “We sincerely regret the incident and its aftermath. The cause of death is being investigated at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per law. ”