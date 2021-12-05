Anger Spreads in Northeastern India After Security Forces Kill 14 Civilians
Protests and clashes erupted in northeast India on Sunday after 14 civilians were killed by soldiers, the deadliest outbreak of violence in recent years in a region torn apart by insurgency and ethnic divisions.
Eight civilians were killed when security forces searching for rebels in the Tiru region of Nagaland, bordering Myanmar, accidentally attacked a truck carrying coal miners returning from work late Saturday, local officials said. The Indian military says troops were responding to “credible intelligence” reports of insurgent activity, which has led to attacks on troops entering Myanmar.
News of the killing quickly spread on social media, prompting residents in the area to attack the army and set fire to two military vehicles. After an Indian soldier was killed during a protest and a street fight, security forces opened fire on the crowd, killing five more people on Saturday night. On Sunday afternoon, government forces killed another civilian after protesters stormed an Indian army camp.
Referring to Saturday’s attack, the Indian Army said in a statement: “We sincerely regret the incident and its aftermath. The cause of death is being investigated at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per law. ”
For decades, the remote northeastern region of India, comprising eight states connected to the rest of the country by a relatively narrow strip of land north of Bangladesh, has been plagued by separatist insurgencies led by local terrorist organizations. The campaigns of those groups range from pushing for more autonomy to demanding complete independence.
Violence has been declining in the region, which borders Bangladesh, Bhutan, China and Myanmar – after India established a strong military presence and signed a peace deal with separatist groups in 2015.
But there have been more frequent clashes in recent months, including in July, when five police officers were killed and dozens more injured while crossing the long-disputed border between the states of Assam and Mizoram. The weekend killing of civilians in Nagaland had raised fears of further escalation of violence.
Local tribal leaders said Sunday that a truck carrying miners was attacked as they were returning home to Oting village in Mon district.
Outraged by the killings, authorities shut down mobile internet and messaging services to prevent rumors from spreading, officials said.
Home Minister Amit Shah, who is in charge of national security, said he was “saddened” by the death and expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.
In A post on Twitter, Mr. Shah promised a thorough inquiry “to bring justice to the bereaved families”.
Toshi Ao, a law professor at Delhi University in Nagaland, said the state was slowly recovering from decades of unrest and had begun to attract tourists as more peaceful conditions prevailed in recent years.
“People were trying to move on,” the professor said. “But events like this re-emerge in the memory of the atrocities committed against the citizens.”
“It simply came to our notice then.
#Anger #Spreads #Northeastern #India #Security #Forces #Kill #Civilians
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.