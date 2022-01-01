Angie Dickinson Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth



What Is Angie Dickinson’s Net Worth?

Angie Dickinson is an American actress who has a internet price of $25 million. Dickenson might be greatest recognized for starring as Sgt. Suzanne ‘Pepper’ Anderson on the NBC sequence “Police Lady” (1974–78), which earned her a Golden Globe and several other Primetime Emmy nominations. Angie has 150 performing credit to her identify, together with the movies “Rio Bravo” (1959), “Ocean’s 11” (1960), “The Exterior Man” (1972), and “Dressed to Kill” (1980), the tv sequence “Cassie & Co.” (1982), and the miniseries “Wild Palms” (1993), and the TV motion pictures “Dial M for Homicide” (1981) and “Fireplace and Rain” (1989). Dickinson was ranked #42 on “Playboy” journal’s “100 Sexiest Stars of the Century” record (1999) and #3 on “TV Information’s” record of the “50 Sexiest TV Stars of All Time” (2002).

Early Life

Angie Dickinson was born Angeline Brown on September 30, 1931, in Kulm, North Dakota. She grew up in a Catholic family with mom Fredericka, father Leo, and sisters Mary Lou and Janet Lee. Leo was a newspaper writer and editor who labored on the “Edgeley Mail” and “Kulm Messenger,” and he was a projectionist on the native movie show. When Angie was 10, the household relocated to Burbank, California, and she or he attended Bellarmine-Jefferson Excessive College, the place she gained the Sixth Annual Invoice of Rights essay contest. After graduating in 1947 at simply 15 years outdated, Dickinson enrolled at Immaculate Coronary heart Faculty, Los Angeles, earlier than transferring to Glendale Neighborhood Faculty. As a university pupil, she took a job as a secretary at Burbank’s Lockheed Air Terminal (now often known as Bob Hope Airport), and she or he earned a enterprise diploma in 1954.

Profession

After ending in second place in an area preliminary for the Miss America pageant, a casting agent bought Angie a spot as a showgirl on “The Jimmy Durante Present.” In 1954, she had an uncredited function within the movie “Fortunate Me,” then she appeared in “Tennessee’s Associate” (1955), “The Return of Jack Slade” (1955), “Stress at Desk Rock” (1956), “Gun the Man Down” (1956), and “Cry Terror!” (1958). She visitor-starred on a number of episodes of “Loss of life Valley Days” (1954), “Matinee Theatre” (1955), and “The Lineup” (1956–1957), then she gained a Golden Globe for her efficiency as Feathers within the 1959 Western “Rio Bravo,” which was preserved within the Library of Congress’ Nationwide Movie Registry in 2014 for being “culturally, traditionally, or aesthetically vital.” Within the ’60s, Dickinson appeared within the movies “The Bramble Bush” (1960), “The Sins of Rachel Cade” (1961), “The Killers” (1964), “The Artwork of Love” (1965), “The Chase” (1966), “Level Clean” (1967), and “Some Sort of a Nut” (1969) and co-starred with Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., and Peter Lawford in 1960’s “Ocean’s Eleven.” She landed a recurring function as Carol Tredman on “Dr. Kildare” in 1965, and she or he visitor-starred on “The Alfred Hitchcock Hour” (1962; 1965), “The Fugitive” (1965), and “The Virginian” (1966).

From 1974 to 1978, Angie starred as Sgt. Suzanne ‘Pepper’ Anderson on ” Police Lady,” which aired 91 episodes over 4 seasons. She co-starred with Rock Hudson in 1971’s “Fairly Maids All in a Row” and with William Shatner in 1974’s “Large Unhealthy Mama,” and she or he appeared within the movies “The Resurrection of Zachary Wheeler” (1971), “The Exterior Man” (1972), and “Jigsaw” (1979) and the TV motion pictures “The Love Struggle” (1970), “Thief” (1971), “See the Man Run” (1971), “A Delicate, Passionate Man” (1977), “Ringo” (1978), “Overboard” (1978), and “The Suicide’s Spouse” (1979). Dickinson performed the title function on the 1982 TV sequence “Cassie & Co.,” then she appeared within the 1983 science-fiction miniseries “Wild Palms” and visitor-starred in three episodes of “Hollywood Wives” in 1984. In 1981, she starred because the Dragon Queen within the movie “Charlie Chan and the Curse of the Dragon Queen” and Margot Wendice within the TV film “Dial M for Homicide,” adopted by roles in “One Shoe Makes It Homicide” (1982), “Jealousy” (1984), “A Contact of Scandal” (1984), and “Police Story: The Freeway Killings” (1987).

Angie visitor-starred on “Empty Nest” (1991), “Daddy Dearest” (1993), “Prognosis Homicide” (1997), “Ellen” (1997), and “The Larry Sanders Present” (1997), and she or he co-starred with Harrison Ford in 1995’s “Sabrina.” Dickinson appeared within the movies “Even Cowgirls Get the Blues” (1993), “The Maddening” (1996), “The Solar, the Moon and the Stars” (1996), “Duets” (2000), “Pay It Ahead” (2001), and “Large Unhealthy Love” (2001), and she or he had a cameo within the 2001 remake of “Ocean’s Eleven.” In 2004, she visitor-starred on “Judging Amy” and performed the mom of Kim Basinger’s Concord Jones within the comedy “Elvis Has Left the Constructing.” As of this writing, Angie’s most up-to-date function was Ruth Hanson within the 2009 Hallmark Channel film “Mending Fences.”

Private Life

Angie married former soccer participant Gene Dickinson on June 2, 1952, they usually divorced in 1960. Dickinson stated that she and Frank Sinatra “bought very near getting married in 1964,” and although there have been rumors that she had an affair with John F. Kennedy, Angie has all the time denied it. She married Burt Bacharach on Might 15, 1965, they usually welcomed daughter Lea Nikki on July 12, 1966. Nikki was born three months prematurely and spent her life coping with power well being issues; she was additionally recognized with Asperger’s syndrome. Angie and Burt positioned Nikki at a Minnesota psychiatric residential therapy facility referred to as the Wilson Middle, and she or he stayed there for 9 years. Sadly, Nikki died by suicide at age 40 in 2007. Dickinson and Bacharach divorced in 1981, and Angie later dated actor Glenn Ford and interviewer Larry King.

Awards and Nominations

Dickinson earned three Primetime Emmy nominations for Excellent Lead Actress in a Drama Collection for “Police Lady” (1975, 1976, and 1977). She has acquired 5 Golden Globe nominations, successful Most Promising Newcomer – Feminine for “Rio Bravo” in 1960 and Finest TV Actress – Drama for “Police Lady” in 1974; she additionally earned Finest Actress in a Tv Collection – Drama nominations for “Police Lady” in 1976, 1977, and 1978. Angie gained a Saturn Award (from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Movies) for Finest Actress for “Dressed to Kill” (1981) and a TP de Oro award for Finest Overseas Actress for “Police Lady” (1978), and she or he acquired a Golden Boot on the 1989 Golden Boot Awards. She has been nominated for 3 TV Land Awards for “Police Lady,” Favourite Crimestopper in a Drama in 2003, Favourite Crimestopper in 2005, and Favourite Girl Gumshoe in 2007. Dickinson additionally earned Laurel Award nominations for Prime Feminine New Character (1959) and Prime Feminine Star (1962 and 1963) and a Golden Apple Award nomination for Feminine Star of the 12 months (1975). Angie acquired a star on the Hollywood Stroll of Fame in 1987, and she or he accepted the Star of Texas Award for “Rio Bravo” on the 2012 Texas Movie Awards.