Anglers brave frigid temperatures for annual ice fishing tournament





GRAFTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Anglers of all ages braved the frigid climate, with wind chills effectively under -20º at some factors, for the thirty sixth annual ice fishing tournament at Grafton Lakes State Park Saturday.

“Yeah it’s chilly man,” mentioned Adam Winter, who went fishing along with his buddies.

Whereas brutally chilly, the frigid climate allowed the ice to lastly hit 6 inches on the ponds at Grafton Lakes, the so-called “magic” quantity in accordance with the park supervisor.

Upstate New York prepares for excessive chilly climate



“We truly hit it simply yesterday. Each night time we’ve been making ice, simply crossing our fingers,” mentioned Melissa Miller, the park supervisor.

The best thickness permits anglers of all ages to get their strains within the water safely, “It’s simply sort of an escape. You simply get to be out right here, fish and simply spend time with buddies, household, and buddies and simply have an excellent time actually,” mentioned Winter.

Park employees additionally made positive everybody was conscious of the risks of the intense chilly, together with recognizing the indicators of frostbite and hypothermia.

Excessive chilly climate publicity linked to severe well being dangers



“In case you begin to really feel confused, that could possibly be an indication that you’re beginning to get hypothermic. We even have employees on the market, which are doing fish checks and likewise be certain that the patrons are feeling effectively and being checked on,” Miller defined.

Anglers additionally made positive to take a number of precautions to deal with the weather.

“Bringing hand heaters, having the fitting gear. I take advantage of my looking gear, simply want a windbreaker, having a shanty with a heater in it, particularly at these temperatures frostbite is a very good risk,” mentioned Winter, who participated within the tournament for the primary time this weekend.

Frigid temps may cause costly property injury



With individuals again on the water, Miller is reminding New Yorkers that parks are open year-round throughout the state.

“Come on out, it’s a good time for those who’re feeling caught inside. There’s snowshoeing, there’s ice fishing, there are tons of enjoyable issues,” she mentioned.

In case you’re contemplating getting out on the water for ice fishing, the New York State Division of Environmental Conservation reminds everybody that 3-4 inches of ice are typically protected, however that thickness isn’t uniform on any physique of water.