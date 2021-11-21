Angry and Divided, Austrians Argue Over a Lockdown and Vaccine Mandates

VIENNA – Daniel Zemann could not sell his hand-made apple-ginger wine during the Christmas season last year because the rest of Europe, including Austria, was in lockdown. He finally opened his role four days ago, with the government declaring only Sunday to be the last day. Austria was locking down.

At a time when vaccinated people were waiting to return to the traditional holiday ritual, the decision was a shock that angered some and frustrated almost everyone.

“If we have to close in January, I understand that,” said Mr Zeman. “But now it’s Christmas time and everyone wants to be together, drink punches, buy gifts and do things with their families.”

Europe is experiencing a dangerous fourth wave of coronaviruses with increasing rates of infection. Austria may be the first European country to respond to a nationwide lockdown, but it may not be the last. That possibility, with increasingly strict vaccine orders, is generating a backlash here and elsewhere, with large-scale demonstrations over the weekend in Vienna, Brussels and the Dutch city of Rotterdam, punctuated by occasional violent outbursts.