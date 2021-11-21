Angry and Divided, Austrians Argue Over a Lockdown and Vaccine Mandates
VIENNA – Daniel Zemann could not sell his hand-made apple-ginger wine during the Christmas season last year because the rest of Europe, including Austria, was in lockdown. He finally opened his role four days ago, with the government declaring only Sunday to be the last day. Austria was locking down.
At a time when vaccinated people were waiting to return to the traditional holiday ritual, the decision was a shock that angered some and frustrated almost everyone.
“If we have to close in January, I understand that,” said Mr Zeman. “But now it’s Christmas time and everyone wants to be together, drink punches, buy gifts and do things with their families.”
Europe is experiencing a dangerous fourth wave of coronaviruses with increasing rates of infection. Austria may be the first European country to respond to a nationwide lockdown, but it may not be the last. That possibility, with increasingly strict vaccine orders, is generating a backlash here and elsewhere, with large-scale demonstrations over the weekend in Vienna, Brussels and the Dutch city of Rotterdam, punctuated by occasional violent outbursts.
But European leaders may feel they have no choice, as a year ago the spread of the vaccine was seen as a failed way out of the epidemic. Austria reported more than 14,000 new cases of the virus within 24 hours on Sunday, compared with an average of more than 20,000 cases in the Netherlands last week, and Germany nearly doubled that number.
The decision by the Austrian authorities to impose a 10-day lockdown came after months of struggling to stop the infection through extensive testing and partial restrictions. From Monday, public life in the country will come to a standstill, with people being allowed to leave their homes just to go to work or to buy groceries or medicines.
The new covid wave is being driven by widespread resistance to vaccines and the growing prevalence of vaccine and mask mandatory. Austrian officials say they will implement a nationwide vaccination order in February, the first European nation to do so.
Lockdown and vaccine orders are being opposed to some extent by the far-right Freedom Party, which has used the Austrian parliament’s platform to raise doubts about vaccine effectiveness and to promote Evermectin, a commonly used drug. Parasitic worms that have repeatedly failed clinical trials against coronavirus.
But the angle This is not limited to the far-right activists, as evidenced by the crowd on the streets of Vienna on Saturday. Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Friday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck.
Nevertheless, many protesters have given signs that the current Austrian government is comparable to the Nazis or promotes racist conspiracies.
“When the anti-vaccine scenario is perceived as war, the logical consequence is a civil war,” Natasha Strobel, who wrote extensively about the right-wingers in Austria, told public broadcaster ORF.
Most Austrian protesters refrained from the violence in the Netherlands, where protests against the government’s coronavirus measures erupted in Rotterdam on Friday night, with police being attacked and cars and bicycles set on fire.
A week has passed since the government imposed a lockdown on nearly two million people who have not been vaccinated. Police, tasked with enforcing the measure, said unvaccinated people had “clearly become more radical,” Austrian Interior Minister Carl Nehmer said on Sunday.
Adding to the crisis, the Austrian government was paralyzed in weeks when Sebastian Kurz resigned as chancellor in early October amid a scandal that has led to a rift between his conservative followers and his allies in the governing coalition, the Greens.
Germany has been plagued by a similar power vacuum since the election in late September, which has reduced Chancellor Angela Merkel to a caring status while her successors are struggling to form a government.
The editor-in-chief of the Austrian newspaper Salzburger Natrichton allowed the Vienna government to politicize the situation, saw the war camps as enemies of each other, and rejected anti-vaccine scientific research as politically motivated.
Vaccine orders state in the US
A growing number of employers, universities and businesses are now issuing some kind of vaccine requirement. Here’s a closer look.
“We have allowed Mistletoe-Twig therapists to be hugely popular and have become acceptable against modern researchers and pharmacists for alleged therapies, hand layers and hate speech,” wrote Manfred Perter, the paper’s editor-in-chief.
He called on all concerned groups – not just politicians, but also scientists, cultural and social leaders – to engage in dialogue that would help allay some fears of those who have not been vaccinated.
“Most importantly, the epidemic needs to be politicized,” Mr. Perter said. “Communication needs to be redefined.”
Home Minister Nehamer echoed the idea on Sunday, saying that the “freedom” many protesters wanted could only be achieved through vaccination.
“It’s not a question of ideology, it’s a matter of convincing; We cannot and will not do enough to convince that those who have not been vaccinated will be vaccinated, “said Mr Nehammer.
There may be an alternative vaccine order that the Austrian government plans to introduce in February as a last resort. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.
At least one vaccine suspect, along with dozens of others, lined up in front of City Halls outside Vienna’s Christmas market on Sunday to get their first job.
George Nietzsche, a construction worker in Vienna, and his wife – who had protested the day before – were among those waiting for about an hour for their shots.
Mr Nichitut said he had questions about what would happen if it had side effects or what it could be. But to keep working, he said, he reluctantly surrendered to the vaccine.
“I don’t want it, and I don’t like it, but what else am I going to do?” He said. “I have no choice.”
