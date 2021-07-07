Angry Birds Blast 2.2.0 APK for Android – Download

Angry Birds Blast is a puzzle adventure game! The birds are trapped inside balloons and you have to free them. Touch a balloon when it is in groups of two or more to blast them. Tap matching balloons to blast them to smithereens and free the flock!

Use your balloon-busting skills to outsmart the pigs and save birds in over 1000 egg-silent levels! When you pop the balloons in bigger groups, you can create special objects. Find the smartest way to solve puzzles, crack high scores, and earn three stars.

In Angry Birds Blast, you can find 200 different levels. In some of them, you have to simply free the birds, while in others you have to directly face the pigs. To defeat them, you just have to pop the balloons close to them. Angry Birds Blast is a puzzle game with very simple gameplay.

Features:

1000+ FUN LEVELS – with more added weekly.

Tease Your Brain – with challenging & strategic gameplay.

Daily Challenges – earn free rewards and boosters.

Weekly Events – Mighty League, Treasure Hunt, and more.

Pick Up And Play – any time, any place even OFFLINE.

Create Boosters – rockets, bombs, laser guns.

Puzzle Chase – find pieces to new puzzles every month.

Play With Friends – connect to Facebook.

Global Leader boards – earn your spot with high scores.