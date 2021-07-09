Angry Birds Match 5.1.1 APK for Android – Download



Angry Birds Match is a traditional match-3. Your objective is to rescue all the little birds that have been captured by the evil green pigs. Explore worlds and collect Hatchlings in this adorable match 3 puzzle game! Decorate scenes, win new outfits, and dress up the Hatchlings to express your style!

Beat levels to help rescue the chicks from the Piggies and grow your flock of adorable Hatchlings now. The gameplay in Angry Birds Match is typical for the genre: you combine three identical elements to make them disappear and earn points. Angry Birds Match is a very entertaining casual game that combines all the charisma from the Angry Birds saga with gameplay.

Features:

Unique and entertaining match 3 gameplay with challenging puzzles.

Collect adorable Hatchlings to nurture and unlock new worlds for them to explore.

Decorate scenes by finding new objects to entertain your flock.

Match 4 or more items to bring out the BIG BIRDS – Red, Bomb, and Chuck.

Visit your Hatchlings to try out new outfits, or just say hello.

Participate in special themed events throughout the year.

Warning: Critical levels of cuteness.

Angry Birds Match is posted in the Puzzle category and is developed by Rovio Entertainment Ltd. This app was rated 4.7 out of 5 stars according to different rating platforms. You may also leave your review for Angry Birds Match on our website so that our users may have a good idea about the app. If you want to know more about Angry Birds Match then you may visit the Rovio support center for more information. An average rating of 4.7 is calculated by taking account of ratings by 172,797 users. The app was rated 1 star by 2,117 users and 5 stars by 136,764 users. This app has downloaded a minimum of 5,000,000 times but the number of downloads might be as high as 10,000,000. Download Angry Birds Match if you need a free app from the Puzzle category for your device but you will need the Android 5.0 version or higher to install this app.

