Angry fans want Shanmukhapriya eliminated; slam Aditya Narayan for his dig on Amit Kumar – read tweets

Angry fans want Shanmukhapriya eradicated; slam Aditya Narayan for his dig on Amit Kumar – read tweets





Indian Idol did a particular episode for Shravan Rathod at the moment. That they had invited folks near him like Kumar Sanu, Anuradha Paudwal and Roopkumar Rathod on the units. The theme was the romantic love songs of Nadeem-Shravan. Fans who’ve adopted their work know they have been the kings of music is within the 90’s. In the present day, Shanmukhapriya and Ashish Kulkarni sang Humko Sirf Pyaar Hai in entrance of them. As we all know, fans have been upset with the Kishore Kumar tribute given final week. The present confronted immense flak. Individuals are nonetheless upset with Shanmukhapriya and her model of singing. Take a look at the tweets… Additionally Read – Indian Idol 12: Do you assume the makers take proper determination by asserting ‘no eliminations’? – vote now

You’ve got guts #IndianIdol2021 #IndianIdol2021 to even tweet her efficiency. Shes is gifted her expertise is to spoil any tune given to her and provides bizarre expressions . #Shanmukhapriya please be a empathetic in the direction of people and depart the present?. #Shanmukhapriya is a lethal wave — Vidit (@Vidit02751600) May 22, 2021

What a waste efficiency by Shanmukhapriya!! Spoiled the unique tune humkosirftumse pyaar h. At all times yodeling pathetically to show us off. Please somebody kick her out. #IndianIdol2021 #SonyTV — Vaibhav Kakkar (@vkakkar1) May 22, 2021

#IndianIdol2021 my request to Shanmukpriya..please kindly cross this message to her..she can’t torture us consistently ..nobody ought to permit her anymore..yuck she is pic.twitter.com/AyURbzxI9J — ladly (@ladlydas2014) May 22, 2021

What may be mentioned of a present the place Nachiket and Shireesha are out, however Shanmukhapriya and the shouting brigade are nonetheless there?…..pathetic to say the least!#IndianIdol2021 — Dr Suhas Naik (@Dr_SuhasNaik) May 22, 2021

#adityanarayan saying purposely and not directly about #AmitKumar, Aditya needs to be ashamed of himself to speak @SonyTV #IndianIdol2021 — jai shri ram (@Drmanikmathur) May 22, 2021

shanmukhapriya’s yodelling is in no way melodious…its screaming and IRRITATING…her voice additionally retains breaking…how cn judges not know this inless they themselves r not certified sufficient to guage !! every other contestant is bearable#IndianIdol2021 #ShanmukhapriyaScreaming pic.twitter.com/L5RT3risDQ — Mamta S ”*°મમતા°*” (@s_mamta9) May 22, 2021

indian idol judges by no means say unhealthy to any singer , how is it attainable? All are so good? Severely, nobody made any mistake ?& That silly sharmukh priya , she is destroying the unique, the best songs , & no-one stoping her ? shameful .. critically. #IndianIdol2021 — Aaj25 (@Aaj2510) May 22, 2021

#IndianIdol2021 crew simply proved that the present is scripted and each phrase by #legendamitkumar is true. No present is larger than #legendkishorekumar expensive Aditya it is okay 2 settle for the reality . — Rajashree Chatterjee (@RajashreeChatt4) May 22, 2021

Completely…the makers of the present love damaging publicity I suppose.. did not like this perspective #IndianIdol2021 and the contestants clapping on that..Amitji is a a lot senior member of the business and they’re simply starting..not good https://t.co/KUmAAjOnmC — Kavya (@chinkib) May 22, 2021

We will see that fans are very upset and have even slammed the makers on thriving on damaging publicity. What do you are feeling about the entire fiasco? Additionally Read – Indian Idol 12’s controversy, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants having enjoyable, Deepika Singh Goyal’s dancing video in Cyclone Tauktae – listed below are the TV Newsmakers of the week

