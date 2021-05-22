Angry fans want Shanmukhapriya eliminated; slam Aditya Narayan for his dig on Amit Kumar – read tweets

By | May 22, 2021
0 Comment
Angry fans want Shanmukhapriya eliminated; slam Aditya Narayan for his dig on Amit Kumar – read tweets

Angry fans want Shanmukhapriya eradicated; slam Aditya Narayan for his dig on Amit Kumar – read tweets

FotoJet 2021 05 22T120731.119

Indian Idol did a particular episode for Shravan Rathod at the moment. That they had invited folks near him like Kumar Sanu, Anuradha Paudwal and Roopkumar Rathod on the units. The theme was the romantic love songs of Nadeem-Shravan. Fans who’ve adopted their work know they have been the kings of music is within the 90’s. In the present day, Shanmukhapriya and Ashish Kulkarni sang Humko Sirf Pyaar Hai in entrance of them. As we all know, fans have been upset with the Kishore Kumar tribute given final week. The present confronted immense flak. Individuals are nonetheless upset with Shanmukhapriya and her model of singing. Take a look at the tweets… Additionally Read – Indian Idol 12: Do you assume the makers take proper determination by asserting ‘no eliminations’? – vote now

We will see that fans are very upset and have even slammed the makers on thriving on damaging publicity. What do you are feeling about the entire fiasco? Additionally Read – Indian Idol 12’s controversy, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants having enjoyable, Deepika Singh Goyal’s dancing video in Cyclone Tauktae – listed below are the TV Newsmakers of the week

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the newest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Internet-Sequence.
Click on to hitch us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.
Additionally comply with us on Fb Messenger for newest updates.



#Angry #fans #Shanmukhapriya #eradicated #slam #Aditya #Narayan #dig #Amit #Kumar #read #tweets

Leave a Reply