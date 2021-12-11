Angry over the deaths at the hands of army personnel, people held a tremendous rally, told Amit Shah a liar

Honang Konyak, the Vice President of Konyak Union, said Shah’s statement was false. They should fulfill our demands with an apology. They say that Shah’s statement should be immediately removed from the record of Parliament and the AFSPA Act should be withdrawn.

The people of Mon district of Nagaland were furious today. His displeasure was over Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement that he made in Parliament after the death of 14 civilians. By organizing a huge rally, people showed their attitude and said that Shah has lied. They should apologize.

At least 14 civilians and a soldier were killed in a failed counter-insurgency operation and retaliatory violence by security forces in Nagaland’s Mon district on December 5. On the issue of soldiers firing at common people, Amit Shah had said in Parliament that the army had received information about the movement of militants in Oting village. After this, 21 commandos had cordoned off the suspected area.

According to Shah, a vehicle reached there during this time. He was asked to stop. But they tried to run away. The soldiers thought that there might be militants in that vehicle and they opened fire. In this firing, 6 out of 8 people sitting in the car were killed. He said that as soon as the news was received, the villagers surrounded the army unit. After Shah’s statement, Congress, DMK, SP, BSP and NCP MPs walked out of the Lok Sabha.

On the other hand, Shiwang, one of the two survivors of the firing, says that we were not given a signal to stop. They killed us straight away. We weren’t trying to run away. We were just in the car. Shivang has been shot in the elbow and chest. Apart from Shivang, 30-year-old Yehwang, who suffered a bullet injury near his ear.