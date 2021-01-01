Anil Deshmukh Money Laundering Case: Lookout Notice issued against Ed Anil Deshmukh

Highlights Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has been accused of corruption

The money laundering case is also ongoing, issued five times by the ED

Anil Deshmukh did not receive any summons from the ED

Anil Deshmukh may flee abroad to avoid arrest on suspicion of ED

Mumbai

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a lookout notice against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Sources said that a lookout circular was issued to prevent Deshmukh from fleeing the country. Anil Deshmukh is accused of money laundering.

ED issued several summons to Anil Deshmukh but he did not get time. He is also accused of corruption, which led to his resignation as Maharashtra Home Minister in April.

The Supreme Court refused to grant relief

In a lawsuit last month, the apex court had denied interim relief to Deshmukh. He is now facing the sword of arrest after not getting relief from the Supreme Court. The ED believes he can now flee abroad to avoid arrest, so a lookout notice has been issued against him.

Petition pending in Mumbai High Court

Deshmukh had moved the Mumbai High Court on September 2 to quash the agency’s summons. However, the petition is yet to be heard. The ED has so far issued five summons to Deshmukh asking him to appear for questioning. However, Deshmukh sent back every summons stating that he was taking legal action.

The ED registered a case of money laundering against Anil Deshmukh on the basis of a corruption case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The names of other people associated with Anil Deshmukh are also included in the case.

These allegations are against Anil Deshmukh

Deshmukh is accused of allegedly abusing his position when he was home minister. It is alleged that the leader collected Rs 4.70 crore from various bars and restaurants in Mumbai through police officer Sachin Waje. An educational trust owned by Deshmukh’s family, Shri Sai Educational Institution in Nagpur, where funds were missing. All the allegations were leveled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

The CBI had registered an FIR against Deshmukh on April 21 this year on the basis of the Mumbai High Court verdict on April 5. However, Deshmukh has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

The NCP leader’s private secretary, personal assistant and lawyer have been arrested

The ED had raided Anil Deshmukh’s premises in Mumbai and Nagpur. His personal secretary and personal assistant were then arrested. The CBI had earlier questioned his son-in-law over the leak of the investigation report. Anil’s lawyer has also been arrested.

What is a lookout notice?

The purpose of serving this notice is to prevent anyone from going abroad. That is, when the person concerned arrives at the airport, the agency there notifies the agency issuing the notice.