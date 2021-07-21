Anil Kapoor age of 64 who is seen running agilely on the track

New Delhi. Bollywood industry superstar Anil Kapoor remains in the news for his films as well as fitness. Even today’s young actor has failed in front of this superstar, who is called Evergreen, even after crossing the age of 64, he is keeping himself so fit that even the fans are surprised to see his fitness. He often shares videos and photos of his workouts on social media. But in the meantime, a video of him is becoming increasingly viral in which he is seen running with full agility.

Sprinting back into action! #literally So happy to be on the tracks again! Inspired by our Indian athletes in Tokyo who are making the whole country proud! #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/cyt8XToc2h — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 20, 2021

Actors ran like this on the track

Anil Kapoor has recently shared a video in which his trainer is heard constantly motivating him. Sharing this video, Anil Kapoor wrote that “Running in action, it is a pleasure to run on the track once again. He further writes that Indian athletes in Tokyo are inspiring.”

This video, which is becoming increasingly viral, has been liked by many big stars of Bollywood and commenting and praising their spirit. On the other hand, his fans are also not behind in commenting, one user commented and wrote – ‘Are you ready to go to the Olympics, sir?’, while another user wrote – ‘You have no competition.’

Let us tell you that this time the Olympics will run from 23 July to 8 August in Tokyo. Talking about Anil Kapoor’s workfront, he was last seen in ‘AK Vs AK’. The film was released on the OTT platform. Apart from this, he will be seen in ‘Animal’ opposite Ranbir Kapoor. After this, he will also be seen in ‘Jug, Jug Jio’ with Neetu Singh and Varun Dhawan.