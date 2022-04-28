Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor starrer Thar gets its release date



There is always an extra pinch of interest when real-life man and son take on each other on screen. Recently we saw this in the Tamil film Mahaan in which National award-winning actor Vikram and his son Dhruv Vikram had a face-off on the screen. It added to the spice of the film.

The same expectation is there when veteran Anil Kapoor is pitted against his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in Thar.

This Netflix original is now set to stream from May 6.

This is a home production for the Kapoors, and will be the directorial debut of screenwriter Raj Singh Chaudhary. The story set in the 1980s, follows a man who moves to a big town to seek a job and to avenge his past.

The film also stars, among others, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Satish Kaushik. The screenplay is credited to Chaudhury, with dialogue by Chaudhary and Anurag Kashyap. As it happens, Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor went after each other in their previous release Ak vs Ak, which was a fictional story that adroitly used their real-life identities. Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor also played himself in the film.

Son took the story to dad

Talking about Thar, Anil Kapoor said in a statement that the movie was pitched to him by his son. “Harsh Varrdhan has a very unique approach and his choice of films are also very distinct. The film was brought to me by Harsh Varrdhan and he was very passionate about the project and he played an integral part in this film coming together.”

“The story strikes the perfect balance between gritty and slick, grainy and smooth, fast paced yet nuanced. It is Harsh Varrdhan’s first film as producer and I could see the passion in him from the word go. Thar is an experience and I can’t wait for audiences to watch it,” he added.

Harsh Varrdhan, for his part, said: “When I read Thar, I realised right away that it was unique in terms of its mood, atmosphere and tone as well as in its narrative. I was aware that I was in a situation where I’d have to preserve to get what was on the page onto screen without any compromise.”

Inspired by Western noir genre, Thar features Harsh Varrdhan as Siddharth, an antique dealer. The film traces his journey through a remote village in Rajasthan that is rocked by a series of violent killings. As the local cop investigates these killings he crosses paths with Siddharth. Anil Kapoor plays the policeman.

Sparks are bound to fly when the duo duel.

