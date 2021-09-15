Anil Kapoor appeared in Arbaaz Khan show: Anil Kapoor appeared in Arbaaz Khan show Pinch People comment that I think he drinks snake blood: ‘Anil Kapoor drinks snake blood to look young’, Arbaaz Khan shows what people are saying

Anil Kapoor is the latest star to appear in Arbaaz Khan’s talk show ‘Pinch’. In this show, he answered many funny questions related to his life. Anil Kapoor has also said that those who think they always stay with a plastic surgeon and drink snake blood to look younger.

Arbaaz Khan asked Anil many funny answers in his show and many questions from the fans about the actor. Anil Kapoor has given funny answers to all his questions in his own unique way, the video of which has surfaced.



In one segment of the show, Arbaaz showed him a video recorded by some people, in which he is commenting a lot about his look. Someone has said – he has received the boon of Brahmaji, then someone has said – I think he lives with his plastic surgeon. At the same time, another person wrote in the comment – I think he drinks snake blood so he looks young.

After hearing these things from Arbaaz, Anil laughed and asked – have these questions really come up or have you paid people to tell them all this? Explaining his point further, Anil Kapoor said – He says that the person who gave a lot of lights, did not come to his knees. The person above has given so much in life personally, professionally, financially that it helps how you look. Everyone goes through ups and downs, but I’m lucky.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor also said that he has been shaved in this show and so many transplants are going on, so he has asked people to come and get what they want. Arbaaz smiled when he heard Anil’s words.