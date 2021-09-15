Anil Kapoor appeared in Arbaaz Khan show: Anil Kapoor appeared in Arbaaz Khan show Pinch People comment that I think he drinks snake blood: ‘Anil Kapoor drinks snake blood to look young’, Arbaaz Khan shows what people are saying
In one segment of the show, Arbaaz showed him a video recorded by some people, in which he is commenting a lot about his look. Someone has said – he has received the boon of Brahmaji, then someone has said – I think he lives with his plastic surgeon. At the same time, another person wrote in the comment – I think he drinks snake blood so he looks young.
After hearing these things from Arbaaz, Anil laughed and asked – have these questions really come up or have you paid people to tell them all this? Explaining his point further, Anil Kapoor said – He says that the person who gave a lot of lights, did not come to his knees. The person above has given so much in life personally, professionally, financially that it helps how you look. Everyone goes through ups and downs, but I’m lucky.
Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor also said that he has been shaved in this show and so many transplants are going on, so he has asked people to come and get what they want. Arbaaz smiled when he heard Anil’s words.
