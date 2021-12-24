Anil Kapoor Birthday: Anil Kapoor looks young even at the age of 65, know how to keep himself fit and what is the routine

Anil Kapoor Birthday: Some time ago, Anil Kapoor was suffering from a disease called calcification. In this disease calcium and its components get deposited in the tendons.

Born on 24 December 1965, Anil is celebrating his birthday today and is completely fit and hit even at the age of 65. This is the reason why people call Anil Kapoor as Young Man. However, to achieve this fitness, the actor pays special attention to his diet along with workouts and yoga. Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has played his role not only in Hindi cinema but also in international movies and TV series.

Anil Kapoor keeps surprising people with his acting as well as his fitness. He continues to dominate the industry even today. Getting the shape that they have at the age of 65 is like a dream come true for many youngsters. This actor of hero fame remains in the headlines every day for his fitness. Let us tell you the secret behind this fit body on his birthday today. So let’s know –

Regular Exercise: To motivate his fans, Anil Kapoor keeps sharing videos and posts while doing his workouts on social media. Sharing a video, Anil wrote that during the lockdown, he used to dream about the beach. I was dreaming of running away.

Eventually I found my beach and my trainer made me run at full speed. Fitness always comes first. It’s not about the location but about the dedication.” He exercises for at least 2 to 3 hours every day. In an interview, he told that, “Daily my workout session keeps changing. My day starts at 6 in the morning in which I warm up for at least 10 minutes.

Cycling: Anil Kapoor also loves cycling. Actually cycling is a form of cardio workout that primarily works the lower body, which includes the legs, core, hips and glutes. Some time ago he also shared a video on his social media account while cycling. Explain that cycling can also be helpful in controlling blood pressure and strengthening the immune system.

Such is his diet: In an interview given to the media, Anil Kapoor had told that whenever I have cheat day, I eat junk food and I love to eat burgers and fries from time to time. But whenever I eat fast food, after that I do a good workout and compensate. Apart from this, it has been revealed in many news that Anil stays away from cigarette-alcohol, even tea-coffee. His mornings begin by eating bananas, drinking plenty of water throughout the day, as well as giving preference to other fluids and healthy foods.