Anil Kapoor Cooking Show: Anil recalled the time when we didn’t have a car, we would travel by BEST bus

Anil Kapoor is seen in the celebrity food show Star vs Food Season 2 on September 15th. In this show, Anil Kapoor remembers his childhood days when he did not have a car and traveling in a taxi was a big deal.

In this cooking show, Anil Kapoor remembered the funny story of his earlier days. Anil Kapoor remembers his days traveling in a taxi with mentor chef Ganesh. Now, if Anil’s father, the late Surinder Kapoor, was a filmmaker, what would have happened to him? Surinder Kapoor struggled a lot before making his place in Bollywood and this story is also from those days.





In the show, Anil Kapoor recalled those days and said what a great luxury it was for his family to travel in a taxi. He said, ‘I have many childhood memories. We were living in Chembur (Tilak Nagar). We didn’t have a car and wanted to travel in the best bus. After that, when our condition improved a bit, we started traveling by taxi. Then traveling in a taxi was a big deal in itself.

Anil Kapoor said in the conversation that gradually he got acquainted with the taxi driver around him. “When we were living in Sion, there was a large community of taxi drivers. When we or our mother wanted 100 rupees leave, we would just go to her. I have spent a lot of time in the taxi.