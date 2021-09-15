Anil Kapoor Party with Usain Bolt in Germany: Anil Kapoor Party and Usain Bolt Photos and Videos: Anil Kapoor and Usain Bolt have shared photos and videos of their party on social media.

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is very active on social media. He often shares his photos and videos with fans. Now Anil Kapoor has shared some photos of him partying with Usain Bolt in Germany. Meanwhile, Usain Bolt has shared a video with the actor on social media.

Anil Kapoor shared four photos from his Instagram account on Wednesday. It shows Anil Kapoor having fun with Usain Bolt and Mohammad Farah and others. The actor wrote with these pictures, ‘A Legendary Night with Usain Bolt and Mohammed Farah.’





Meanwhile, Usain Bolt shared a video from his Instagram account. It shows Anil Kapoor dancing with Usain Bolt and Mohammad Farah and others at the party. He wrote with the video, ‘At a party in Munich with Anil Kapoor.’



On the work front, Anil Kapoor will now be seen in ‘Jug Jug Jio’ with Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. Apart from this, Anil Kapoor will be seen working with Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra in ‘Animal’.