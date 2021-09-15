Anil Kapoor Party with Usain Bolt in Germany: Anil Kapoor Party and Usain Bolt Photos and Videos: Anil Kapoor and Usain Bolt have shared photos and videos of their party on social media.
Meanwhile, Usain Bolt shared a video from his Instagram account. It shows Anil Kapoor dancing with Usain Bolt and Mohammad Farah and others at the party. He wrote with the video, ‘At a party in Munich with Anil Kapoor.’
On the work front, Anil Kapoor will now be seen in ‘Jug Jug Jio’ with Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. Apart from this, Anil Kapoor will be seen working with Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra in ‘Animal’.
#Anil #Kapoor #Party #Usain #Bolt #Germany #Anil #Kapoor #Party #Usain #Bolt #Photos #Videos #Anil #Kapoor #Usain #Bolt #shared #photos #videos #party #social #media
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.