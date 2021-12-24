Anil Kapoor Ready To Shave Moustache To Convince Yash Chopra For Lamhe Actor Shekhar Suman Revealed About It

Anil Kapoor wanted to work in Yash Chopra’s film Lamhe. In such a situation, he agreed to shave his mustache to convince Yash Chopra.

Bollywood’s famous actor Anil Kapoor has left no stone unturned to win the hearts of people with his films and his style. For more than four decades, Anil Kapoor has been entertaining people through his acting. Anil Kapoor made his debut in Hindi cinema with the film ‘Hamere Tumhare’. His love and dedication towards cinema and acting is so much that he even agreed to shave his mustache once for a role. This style of his had also won the heart of filmmaker Yash Chopra.

The name of this film of Anil Kapoor is ‘Lamhe’, in which he played the lead role opposite Bollywood’s famous actress Sridevi. According to media reports, Yash Chopra wanted to make moments after the film ‘Silsila’ and wanted to cast Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha in it. But later he realized that both would look too big for this role.

Talking about ‘Lamhe’, Bollywood actor Shekhar Suman revealed in ‘Lights Camera Kisse’ that when Anil Kapoor got to know about the role, he sent a card to the director and said that he would be a part of the film. want to be But Yash Chopra ignored it considering it a joke.

To convince Yash Chopra, Anil Kapoor himself went to him and told him that he was even ready to shave off his mustache for the role. This decision of Anil Kapoor made Yash Chopra realize his dedication. Let us tell you that this film of Anil Kapoor and Sridevi was also called a ‘risky film’. Many people even advised Yash Chopra to leave it because of the story of the film.

This was also disclosed by Yash Chopra himself. He had told, “People used to say that this is a dangerous film, why don’t you change the ending? But I told him that I made this film only for the end. I believe in love and there is no question of age in love.”