Anil Kapoor stars Salman Khan in Antim: Ayush Sharma movie Antim: ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ is Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Ayush Sharma’s film.

Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Ayush Sharma’s first song from ‘Antim: The Final Truth’, ‘Vighnaharta’ has just been released. The role of Salman Khan in the film was earlier approached by Anil Kapoor for the role. Anil Kapoor was considered in the early stages of planning for the film but before anything happened another announcement was made that Salman Khan would be seen in a guest role in the film. The role of Salman Khan has now evolved into a special role.

‘Antim: The Final Truth’ directed by Mahesh Manjrekar is a remake of the Marathi film ‘Mulshi Pattern’. He acted in the Marathi film ‘Mulshi Pattern’ and directed Praveen Tarde in this film. Praveen Tarde has written the film ‘Antim: The Final Truth’.



Antim: The first song of the movie ‘Vighnaharta’ has been released, Salman came to dance to the tune of Ganpati with his sister-in-law

Salman Khan and Mahesh Manjrekar have worked together in ‘Dabangg’, ‘Dabangg 3’ and ‘Ready’. Meanwhile, Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor have worked together in ‘No Entry’, ‘Race 2’ and ‘Yuvraj’.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be seen in films like ‘Tiger 3’, ‘Kick 2’ and ‘Kabhi Eid and Kabhi Diwali’. Anil Kapoor will also be seen in films like ‘Jug Jug Jio’ and ‘Animal’.