Anil Kapoor Taunted Anupam Kher While Giving Him Expensive Gift From London Video Goes Viral – Told 3 times it’s ‘expensive’

Bollywood’s famous actor Anupam Kher is seen very active on social media these days. In his career, Anupam Kher has worked with Anil Kapoor in many films and the special thing is that he is also the neighbor of the actor. In this friendship, Anil Kapoor brought ‘expensive’ glasses from London for actor Anupam Kher, but Anupam Kher was terrified on seeing him. While wearing glasses, Anil Kapoor said that ‘expensive’ glasses are, so it is not suiting you. Anupam Kher has shared a video related to this with his Twitter handle.

Anupam Kher, while sharing the video related to the gift, said that after giving glasses, Anil Kapoor told him thrice that it was ‘expensive’. Talking about Anil Kapoor’s gift, Anupam Kher said in the video, “Kapoor sahab has brought glasses for me, beautiful. I am very nervous just seeing the box.”

In the midst of Anupam Kher’s talk, Anil Kapoor said, “It is very expensive, very expensive, I have never given such an expensive gift to anyone.” On the other hand, Anupam Kher replied to his talk and said, “Don’t say that, friendship is also very old. He himself was wearing these glasses, so I told him to bring it. But I’ll ask no how expensive and I’ll wear it.”

my dear friend mr @AnilKapoor Yes, a designer from London has brought me glasses. He mentioned about how expensive the glasses are two or three times. But I didn’t mind. Because in this generosity of his is a good example of a good friendship. May God give such a friend to everyone! Thanks Anil ji.???? pic.twitter.com/pXWMFMKUjB — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 3, 2021

After wearing Anupam Kher’s glasses, Anil Kapoor started making fun of him and said, “Such expensive glasses do not suit you, it looks like someone else is wearing them.” Reflecting on his words, Anupam Kher said, “What nonsense is this. I am thankful to you that you bought such expensive glasses for me.”

Sharing the video, Anupam Kher wrote, “My dear friend Mr. Anil Kapoor ji has brought me a designer glasses from London. He mentioned how expensive the glasses are two-three times. But I didn’t mind. Because a good friendship is a good example in this generosity of his. May God give such a friend to everyone. Thank you.”