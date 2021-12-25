Anil Kapoor was slapped 17 times by Jackie Shroff during the shooting of ‘Parinda’

Bollywood’s famous actor Anil Kapoor has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with his films and his style. Anil Kapoor has also worked in many films with Jackie Shroff during his career. Just like the pair of Salman-Shahrukh and Ranveer Singh-Arjun Kapoor are considered to be the best on screen at this time, similarly the pair of Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff was also enough to make a big difference in the cinema at that time. But there was a time between the two, when Jackie Shroff slapped Anil Kapoor for 17 consecutive times.

This thing related to Anil Kapoor was revealed by Jackie Shroff himself. This incident involving Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff happened during the shooting of ‘Parinde’. On the completion of 30 years of the film, Jackie Shroff had told how he had to slap around 17 actors for a single shot.

Jackie Shroff played the role of Anil Kapoor’s elder brother in the film ‘Parinda’. In such a situation, there was a scene in the film where he slaps Anil Kapoor. Jackie slapped Anil Kapoor for the shot, which the director also accepted. But Anil Kapoor himself did not like this shot and he wanted to add more life to it.

Anil Kapoor demanded a re-take of the shot, due to which he also had to take 17 slaps from Jackie Shroff. Talking about this, Jackie Shroff had said, “He wanted to show that he was slapped by his elder brother. The first shot was OK and the expressions were good too, but Anil turned it down.”

Talking about this, Jackie Shroff said, “He said that I wanted one more shot, so I hit him again. But still he was not satisfied. Because of that shot, I had to hit him about 17 slaps. I didn’t want to do that, but still I had to. Because if I just slapped you in the air, I wouldn’t have got the reaction.”

