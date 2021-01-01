Anil Kapoor writes a note on Riya Kapoor’s wedding: Anil Kapoor’s daughter Riya Kapoor’s wedding: Riya Kapoor and Karan Baluni have been dating for the last 13 years.
Anil Kapoor wrote in his post, ‘And with this I think I have done a great job. With our 2 Super Girls and 3 Super Sons, we have the biggest blockbuster ever. Our hearts are full and we are blessed. Anil Kapoor tagged Karan Baluni, Riya Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Sonam Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor in the post.
Fans are very much liking and commenting on this post of Anil Kapoor. At the same time, all the Bollywood celebs have given their reactions to Anil Kapoor’s post. Riteish Deshmukh wrote, ‘Best family picture, many congratulations sir.’ Bhumi Pednekar wrote, ‘Beautiful, congratulations.’ Rajkumar Rao wrote, ‘Congratulations sir and best wishes to both of you.’
Riya Kapoor has shared her first post after her marriage on her Instagram account. In it, she has praised her husband Karan Baluni. Karan Baluni also shared his first post-wedding post on Instagram. In it, he talks about the qualities of his wife Riya Kapoor.
Riya Kapoor and Karan Baluni got married at Anil Kapoor’s house in Juhu. In addition to family and relatives, some close friends from the industry attended the wedding. Many pictures and videos related to the couple’s wedding are dominating the social media. Riya Kapoor and Karan Baluni have been dating for the last 13 years.
Family members of Anil Kapoor
