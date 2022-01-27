Anil Kapoor’s blockbuster film Ram Lakhan completed 33 years today! Anil Kapoor’s blockbuster film Ram Lakhan completes 33 years today.

Today’s superstar Anil Kapoor has undoubtedly been the blockbuster king of Indian cinema of the 80s-90s. Every film he hit the headlines broke box office records and became a huge success. One such film, which is counted among the iconic films till date, is Ram Lakhan. Anil Kapoor’s Ram Lakhan, which released 33 years ago today, garnered applause from everywhere. From a strong story to a live performance to a memorable music album,

The film had everything that represents the Indian culture of cinema. The legendary star took the audience on a hero’s journey as two brothers (Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff) take revenge on evil.

As Lakhan- a street-smart tapori and over-ambitious young man, Anil Kapoor played different shades. The actor played his character beautifully and stunned the screen with his infectious chemistry with Madhuri Dixit.

Apart from leaving an indelible mark on the audience with its performance, My Name is Lakhan, featuring Anil Kapoor, is still remembered as much and its magic is still visible to the audience.

Directed by Subhash Ghai, Ram Lakhan had a stellar performance from the cast including Dimple Kapadia, Saeed Jaffrey, Amrish Puri, Anu Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Raza Murad, Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik.

A film & role that will always have a special place in my heart! Celebrating



#33YearsOfRamLakhan…these years have gone by like 1,2 ka 4… you know the rest!



#YourLakhan pic.twitter.com/3yzu2qnE0z — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor)



January 27, 2022

Story first published: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 15:28 [IST]