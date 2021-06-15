Anil Sharma reveals he wants to go ahead with Gadar 2; says, ‘People would want to see 10 films with Sunny Deol’s character’ [EXCLUSIVE]

Anil Sharma reveals he wants to go ahead with Gadar 2; says, ‘Individuals would want to see 10 films with Sunny Deol’s character’ [EXCLUSIVE]





Immediately, fifteenth June, marks 20 years of Gadar. When Gadar: Ek Prem Katha had launched, it was a minimum of a phenomenon. It is not simply that the Snnny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Amrish Puri starrer had damaged all field workplace information en route to being the largest blockbuster ever of Indian cinema (not simply Bollywood) on the time, but it surely’s the style through which the feat was achieved that makes the Anil Sharma directorial an eternal milestone of our nation – individuals had been sleeping outdoors theatres in a single day to be the primary in queue to guide tickets the subsequent morning, such was the craze.

Now, although the characters’ journey was introduced to a passable finish by the conclusion of Gadar, there’s all the time been talks of the opportunity of a sequel, with information stories of the identical additionally intermittently creeping up. So, with the film competing 20 years, what higher alternative to discover out about plans for Gadar 2, and GadgetClock did precisely did throughout an unique interview with Director Anil Sharma.

Reaffirming that he does attend tp go ahead with the sequel in the future, the filmmaker stated, “Not solely the entire of India, however all the world wants me to make Gadar 2, and I, too, want the identical, everybody wants it. Who would not want it? Individuals would want to see ten films with Tara Singh (Sunny Deol), he’s such an enormous character. Even who performed Jeete in it ( Utkarsh Sharma as Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s son), my son, he’s additionally grown huge. However the level is Gadar 2 means a bomb of feelings, a bomb of drama, a bomb of grandeur – the day that bomb is available in my hand, I am going to burst it. The day Gadar 2 is introduced, perceive that I’ve received the bomb of feelings, drama and grandeur, however I will not announce it identical to that as a result of the legacy of Gadar cannot be tarnished identical to that.”

Nicely, fingers crossed that Anil Sharma finds the bomb for Gadar 2 sooner fairly than later, proper?

