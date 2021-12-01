Anil Vij asked – When the government accepted the demands of the farmers, why did they not celebrate, Tikait said – how could we get Bhangra if our 750 brothers died? Celebrated celebration, Tikait said

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait retaliated to Vij’s criticism and said that these people have come out after studying from big universities. But they do not know the fabric of the villages. 750 of our people were martyred during the movement. Does anyone do bhangra when there is death in the house?

After the withdrawal of three agriculture laws, the government feels that the farmers should have thanked PM Narendra Modi by celebrating. But farmer leaders believe that 750 of their people were martyred by the time their demands were met. In such a situation, how would he insult his martyrdom by celebrating it?

In fact, on a TV channel, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij rebuked the farmer leaders and said that it was a matter of celebration. Farmers should distribute jalebis by pouring bhangra. Vij was also hurt by the fact that even after such an important decision, the farmer leaders did not even thank PM Modi. He said that so much work should have been done. Farmers thank the government. Vij also said that the government is also considering the remaining demands of the farmers.

On the other hand, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait hit back at Vij’s criticism and said that these people have come out after studying from big universities. But they do not know the fabric of the villages. 750 of our people were martyred during the movement. Does anyone do bhangra when there is death in the house? Does anyone celebrate by distributing jalebis on the death of someone? He said that the farmer was saddened by the death of his colleagues. Those who got martyred, they fought hard regardless of winter, summer and rain. He lost his life in this struggle.

Why didn’t you celebrate, dance and thank the Prime Minister- a Minister asks Tikait. Listen to Tikait’s answer. pic.twitter.com/ELKiX9FJgI — Dushyant (@atti_cus) November 28, 2021

There. Rakesh Tikait’s elder brother and Bharatiya Kisan Union’s national president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday welcomed the Centre’s move to repeal the agriculture law, but at the same time demanded that the agitating farmers discuss other issues with the MSP. Go.

A bill to repeal agricultural laws was passed in Parliament on Monday. The farmers were agitating against these laws for the past one year. Naresh Tikait said that the decision about ending the ongoing agitation on the borders of Delhi will be taken by the United Kisan Morcha. Under the leadership of SKM, about 40 farmer unions are agitating.