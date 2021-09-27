Anil Vij office workers arrested: Government employee arrested for stealing confidential information from Haryana Home Minister’s office

An employee of Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij’s office was arrested last week for stealing confidential information. An official gave this information on Monday. He said the employee was caught red-handed while taking photos of files containing confidential information.Upon learning of the case, Minister Vij checked his mobile phone and found photographs taken from government secret files and documents. After that, the police arrested the employee on his complaint. In addition to housing, electricity has accounts for health, urban institutions, technical education, and science and technology.

Vij was working in the office wearing an oxygen mask

Home Minister Anil Vij has recently returned home from hospital after recovering. Soon he started going to the office. Anil Vij continued to work in the hospital. His oxygen level was low. Before being admitted to the hospital, Vij worked in the office wearing an oxygen mask for several days.