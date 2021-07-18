Animal Crossing: New Horizons memes that will tickle your funny bone

Animal Crossing: New Horizons became the breakout title of 2020 within a very short period of time. In 2020 itself, Nintendo sold millions of copies of the title, and it became the most successful title in the life-simulation series.As is natural with a game that is famous, Animal Crossing too has one of the biggest communities ever. Obviously, there will be quite a few people in the community who have the funniest sense of humor and come up with the most hilarious memes for the whole fanbase to enjoy. Animal Crossing villagers say some pretty weird stuff (Image via animal crossing meme dump)Here are some of the funniest Animal Crossing: New Horizons memes that fans of the title have come up with over the years.Also Read: Changes Nintendo needs to make to revive Animal Crossing: New HorizonsFunny Animal Crossing memes the community has come up withWe all know how much time and effort it takes to curate a painting, or a bug, or any item to donate to the museum in an Animal Crossing island. Naturally, when Blathers declares the item as fake, players can get frustrated. A member of the Animal Crossing community has captured this essence perfectly in a meme. Blathers in Animal Crossing is just too harsh sometimes (Image via Buzzfeed)Most of these Animal Crossing memes are customized based on very funny templates that are trending now, like the following one. Tom Nooks replaced Winnie the Pooh in this hilarious meme template (Image via Reddit) Also Read: Resident Services secrets in Animal Crossing: New Horizons- Dropbox items, Isabelle’s flowers, Tom Nook’s obsession with K.K. Slider and moreSometimes Animal Crossing villagers don’t really stay true to their words. Isabelle being a hypocrite in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Hypable)Villager memes are hands-down the funniest kind of Animal Crossing memes. Moody villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Know Your Meme) Tom Nooks seems low-key done with his job (Image via Pinterest)The Animal Crossing fandom became the hub of funny jokes after Nintendo’s disappointing show at E3 2021. Player captures true essence of disappointment post E3 (Image via animal crossing meme dump)Also read: Everything you need to know about the Cowboy Festival in Animal Crossing: New HorizonsThere are some memes which try to sum up the playing experience of Animal Crossing. Spilling the beans on Tom Nook (Image via Forevergeek) Animal Crossing: New Horizons summed up, basically (Image via AWOL – Junkee)These are some of the funniest memes players have come up with, and they can frankly lighten up any veteran’s mood.Also read: Sylvana in Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Amiibo card, gifts, personality, and more 0 0 Reply x Edit Delete Delete the comment? No thanks Delete Cancel Update Login to reply Cancel Reply