Animal rights activist glues herself to floor during NBA play-in game with message to T’Wolves owner



An animal rights protester briefly stopped playing an NBA play-in tournament between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Clippers while sticking his wrist in court on Tuesday night.

This female animal, known as Alicia Santorio, is a member of the group Direct Action Everywhere. Santorio wore a shirt with a message about the departing party owner, Glenn Taylor, which read, “Glenn Taylor Roasts Animals Alive.”

Santorio was quickly swept off the floor by security guards and was called “Glue Girl” on social media.

Timberwolves has issued a statement on the incident.

“A fan interruption occurred in the second quarter of tonight’s game. We are in contact with Target Center Security to deal with the incident,” the team said.

Santorio wrote on Twitter that he was trying to talk about an incident at one of Taylor’s chicken farms in Iowa.

“I went to the basketball court to focus on the mass killing of chickens using the Glen Taylors factory farm (ventilation off),” he wrote.

Direct Action has accused Everywhere Rembrandt Enterprises, a farm owned by Taylor, of shutting down ventilation to kill 5.3 million birds last month due to a bird flu outbreak.

“This is a slow and painful death characterized by suffocation,” the group said in a press release.

According to the Des Moines Register, the American Veterinary Medical Association prefers the use of water-based foam to spray on aviary birds in such situations. When the foam is applied, the birds stop breathing. If the foam method doesn’t work because of the way birds are kept, the U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends sealing the barn door and sealing the building and injecting carbon dioxide into the building to prevent them from suffocating and dying.

If procedures are not possible due to the size of the sail or lack of equipment, the last resort is to close a ventilation.

Direct Action describes ubiquitous ventilation shutdown as a “genocide method that allows birds to open ventilation in full industrial sheds, and some combination of heat, steam and / or carbon dioxide gas is introduced, eventually killing the animals by suffocation.”

Rembrandt Enterprise did not immediately return a request for comment from Gadget Clock Digital.