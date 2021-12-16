Animals can also come under the grip of Covid-19, claim US scientists; Has the threat to humans increased?

US health officials say that pets and other animals can be infected with the corona virus, but the risk of spreading the virus to humans through them is low. Officials said that dogs, cats, rabbits, otters, hyenas and white-tailed deer are among the animals that have been infected with the corona virus by coming in contact with humans in most cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that patients infected with or suspected of corona virus should avoid contact with pets, wild animals and wildlife, as well as other people. The best way to prevent this virus from spreading to animals is to control it to humans.

Infecting 70 times faster: The oomicron form of the corona virus infects up to 70 times faster than the original form of delta and covid-19, but the severity of the disease caused by it is much less. It is said in one study. The study provides the first information on how the oomicron form infects the human respiratory system.

Researchers at the University of Hong Kong found that Omicron infects up to 70 times faster than Delta and the original SARS-CoV-2. The study also demonstrated that infection with Omicron in the lungs was faster than the original SARS-CoV-2. It is very low, indicating a low severity of the disease.

The researchers used ‘ex-vivo culture’ to understand how Omicron was transmitted differently and the severity of disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 from other forms.

