Aniruddh Dave Gadget Clock, Height, Age, Wife, Children, Family, Biography & More – Gadget Clock

Aniruddh Dave is an Indian movie, tv, and theatre actor. He debuted as an actor within the Hindi TV serial ‘Raajkumar Aaryyan’ (2008) starring Yami Gautam.

Anirudh V Dave was born on Monday, 21 July 1986 (age 35 years; as of 2021) in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. His zodiac signal is Most cancers.

He did his education at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Jaipur, and later, he pursued BCA at Rajasthan School in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Bodily Look

Peak (approx.): 5′ 10″

Eye Color: Brown

Hair Color: Black

Household & Caste

He was born in a Hindu Rajasthani household.

Dad and mom & Siblings

His father, Vitin Kumar Dave, is a retired instructor. His mom, Rajul Nagar Dave, is a retired Sanskrit & Cultural Actions instructor. He has one elder sister, Paridhi Dave.

Spouse & Kids

On 13 July 2015, he received engaged to the Indian TV actor Shubhi. In an interview, Aniruddh talked about Subuhi who was his co-star within the Hindi TV serial ‘Bandhan’ (2014). He stated,

On the set of Bandhan we by no means spoke aside from the scene. Coincidentally, her mom knew my dad and mom as they’re within the schooling division in Rajasthan…by way of a few of Shubhi’s kinfolk in Delhi, the conversations (had been) initiated and resulted in engagement. I received engaged on thirteenth July. I assume matches are made in heaven.”

The couple tied the knot on 24 November 2015 in Jaipur. Reportedly, Aniruddh wore a sherwani weighing 32 kg (71 lb) on his wedding ceremony day. In 2021, the couple was blessed with a child boy named Anishq.

Profession

Dave began his profession as a theatre artist. He has carried out in varied theatre performs together with Rashomon (by Akiro Kurosawa; Worldwide), Haye Mera Dil (with Ranveer Singh), Man With out Shadow, and Jaat Na Pucho Sadhu. In 2008, he debuted as an actor within the Hindi TV serial ‘Raajkumar Aaryyan’ wherein he performed the function of Raajkumar Aaryyan.

He then appeared in varied Hindi TV serials like ‘Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki’ (2009), ‘Yeh Hai Aashiqui’ (2013), ‘Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan’ (2016), ‘Patiala Babes’ (2018), ‘Lockdown Ki Love Story’ (2020), and ‘Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’ (2021).

Dave’s debut movie as an actor is ‘Teree Sang’ (2009) wherein he performed the function of Mustakh. He has acted in just a few different movies similar to ‘Shorgul’ (2016), ‘Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti’ (2019), ‘Pranaam’ (2019), and ‘Bell Backside’ (2020).

In 2018, he featured within the Hindi music video ‘Saugaat Teri’ together with the Indian TV actor Sara Khan.

In 2021, he labored as a director within the crime based mostly TV present ‘Jurm Aur Jazbaat.’

Info/Trivia

When he was 19 years previous, he gained Rashtrapati Award from the previous Indian President Okay. R. Narayanan for performing as an actor with ‘The Bharat Scouts and Guides’ which promote social consciousness messages by theatre performs.

In 2019, he gained the Finest Debut Actor award in Rajasthan Movie Pageant for the movie Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti.

Aniruddh is an avid animal lover, and he wished to begin a veterinary hospital. He owns just a few pet canines and has posted footage with them on his social media accounts.

He dived from 120 ft in a river in Lucknow whereas capturing for a scene for the movie ‘Shorgul’ (2016). In an interview, he talked concerning the scene. He stated,

There’s a scene within the movie the place I must dive from a peak and take a dip into the water after the dive. I used to be assured and have taken security measures. I’m an actor who believes in perfection and I need to obtain that with a great deal of apply. If I’m new to one thing, I make it excellent with my apply and focus. So similar factor I utilized this time.”

One in all his favorite quotes is,

Those that DREAM, probably the most, do the MOST.”

He’s an ardent devotee of the non secular guru Paramji.

Aniruddh Dave owns a white Audi automotive.

He can play varied musical devices excluding string devices.

In an interview, he shared that after he received a serial as a producer, however he didn’t launch the mission. Attributable to this, he confronted big monetary losses.

In his leisure time, he loves studying and writing poetry.

Reportedly, he was within the information for profitable Nationwide Award, however later, it turned out to be rumours.

On 23 April 2021, he was detected constructive for COVID-19 whereas he was capturing in Bhopal. Later, his situation grew to become crucial, and he was admitted to ICU. Within the remedy, it was detected that his lungs had been 85% contaminated. A couple of days later, he began recovering, and he shared an Instagram publish thanking his well-wishers. He wrote,