Anissa Folds, Back on Broadway, Still Getting Used to It

Anissa Folds has had an M-dreaming quality lately in her life. That’s all she wanted to clarify.

Yes, she was at the Tony Awards in a sparkling gold jumpsuit, performing in a knockout voice with troupe freestyle Love Supreme. But a few mornings later, sitting in a booth at a hotel restaurant in Manhattan’s Theater District, she was still doing a mental double act in remembrance of Broadway stars saying “hello” to her backstage “as if I were.” There was no pedestrian.” And meeting a reporter for a profile interview? It was not normal either.

“I love that you’re talking to me like it’s routine for me,” she said, and laughed.

On the other hand, she’s going back to Broadway with Freestyle Love Supreme. Founded by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Venezial, Long The hip-hop improv comedy troupe received new attention with the rise of “Hamilton”, which led to Broadway two years earlier. Now, it’s back for a limited repeat engagement that starts previews on Thursday and opens on October 19.