Anita Hassanandani Breaks Silence on Rumours Of Quitting Acting Clarifies Will Resume When Ready





Mumbai: Actor Anita Hassanandani broke her silence on experiences of quitting performing after giving beginning to her son Aaravv. Denying the rumours, she stated that she will not be quitting 'her old flame performing'. Clarifying additional, she stated that she is going to 'resume work' when she is prepared. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "It's throughout that I'm quitting my old flame ACTING. I by no means stated that…. All I stated was that my focus proper now's my little one…. Aaravv is my precedence… I'll resume work once I'm prepared." Just lately, in an interview with Bombay Instances, Anita talked about 'relinquishing' her work' to 'focus on being a mom to her son'. Nonetheless, she had didn't trace at something about quitting her 21-year-old performing profession, opposite to few media experiences.

In line with an interview she gave to ETimes, Anita Hassanandani had stated: "I had determined that every time I might have a baby, I would depart the business and let go of my work. I all the time wished to focus on being a mom. So, it's not in regards to the pandemic, I might have both method left the business, pandemic or no pandemic. I need to be at dwelling with my child. Truthfully work is the very last thing on my thoughts proper now. I actually don't know when I'll get again."

I by no means stated that…. All I stated was that my focus proper now’s my little one…. Aaravv is my precedence… I’ll resume work once I’m prepared 🌈💫❤️ — Anita Hassanandani (@anitahasnandani) June 11, 2021

Anita Hassanandani alongside together with her husband Rohit Reddy welcomed their child boy Aaravv in February, earlier this 12 months.

Anita Hassanandani alongside together with her husband Rohit Reddy welcomed their child boy Aaravv in February, earlier this 12 months.

The actor rose to fame with TV serials corresponding to Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii and Kkavyanjali, amongst others. She turned a family identify from Ekta Kapoor’s present Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, wherein she performed the position of Shagun Arora and Naagin 3. She has additionally starred in a few movies like Krishna Cottage, Taal, Madhoshi amongst many others, and took part within the dance actuality present Nach Baliye Season 9 alongside together with her husband Rohit, which aired in 2019.