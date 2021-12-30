Anjali Bhabhi aka Sunayana Fozdar of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is very glamorous to see her real photos

Sunaina Faujdar, who plays Taarak Mehta’s wife Anjali Bhabhi in the comedy show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, is very glamorous and stylish in her real life.

TV’s famous comedy show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is very much liked by the audience. The show has entertained the audience a lot over the years and continues to do so till now. Sunaina Faujdar, who plays Taarak Mehta’s wife Anjali in the show, is also loved by the audience. Anjali Bhabhi, who is always seen in salwar suit and simplicity in the show, is very stylish and glamorous in her real life.

Sunaina Faujdar may look simple in the show but she is quite stylish in real life. Seeing her Instagram post, it can be guessed that she is very glamorous. Sunaina recently shared some photos of her latest photoshoot on social media handle, in which she was seen wearing a beautiful purple color dress.

Sunaina had told during one of her interviews that she was fond of acting since childhood. She also told that when she was in the first grade, she worked in the TV show ‘Khul Ja Sim-Sim’. This was his first show. Later in college, he worked in an ad film which was a huge hit. After which Sunaina also worked in modeling and many ad films.

Sunaina Faujdar had also told in the interview that she got a new identity from the character of Anjali Bhabhi in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’. People now recognize her as Anjali Bhabhi from this show. Along with this, Sunaina is also very active on social media and remains connected with the fans by sharing her photos.

Fees charged for one episode: According to the news, Sunaina Faujdar charges 40 to 45 thousand rupees for an episode to work in the show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’. At the same time, his lifestyle has also changed a lot after being a part of this show.

You have been seen in these serials: Apart from ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, Sunaina has also appeared in ‘Khul Ja Sim-Sim’, ‘Ek Rishta Partnership Ka’, ‘Yam Hai Hum’, ‘Rehna Hai Teri Palak Ki Chhaon Mein’, ‘Adalat’ and ‘Raja Ki Aayegi’. Has been seen in TV shows like ‘Baaraat’.