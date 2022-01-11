Anjana Om Kashyap asked OP Rajbhar in Aaj Tak news channel show Panchayat UP that when Mulayam Singh Yadav son Akhilesh Yadav saw the air you left Asaduddin Owaisi side

The anchor asked that why do you imagine that individuals of Rajbhar society will come in the direction of you? On this query, OP Rajbhar stated that the individuals whose names are being taken are the loaders.

The date for the UP meeting elections has been introduced. Political events are claiming to be in energy by strengthening their alliance. On the problem of UP elections, Subhaspa President Omprakash Rajbhar spoke to a news channel. The place he was asked by the anchor that if the wind appeared in the direction of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, then you left Asaduddin Owaisi’s side. OP Rajbhar answered this.

Anchor Anjana Om Kashyap, who reached OP Rajbhar in the program ‘Panchayat Aajtak Lucknow’, of Aaj Tak news channel, asked that you had an alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi. When you saw the wind of Akhilesh Babu, you went there. Relating to this, BJP is making many allegations in opposition to you. OP Rajbhar replied – If there’s any celebration mendacity in the world then it’s BJP, if any chief who cheats might be discovered, then they are going to meet in BJP solely.

What did you do with Owaisi? The anchor asked him what did you do with Owaisi. Fashioned an alliance with them after which broke it? In response to this, OP Rajbhar stated that it’s higher to contest on 10 seats and win all the seats than not profitable a single seat by contesting 100 seats. How will it occur if the SP chief provides 100 seats to all the 12 events.

OP Rajbhar advised that Akhilesh Yadav says that whoever needs to battle collectively ought to battle on 20-25 seats. The anchor asked that you don’t see the wind of BJP, do you? OP Rajbhar claimed that if BJP wins solely 50 seats in the UP meeting elections, it should even be an enormous deal.

The anchor asked that why do you imagine that individuals of Rajbhar society will come in the direction of you? On this query, OP Rajbhar stated that the individuals whose names are being taken are the loaders. He stated that the individuals who work in the firm at the behest of the proprietor, they’re known as loaders. They do not have the proper to speak about their rights. For info, allow us to inform you that OP Rajbhar’s celebration has tied up with Samajwadi Social gathering.