Anjana Om Kashyap Interview With Rakesh Tikait On Aajtak Panchayat In Uttar Pradesh Lucknow BKU Leader Rally Against BJP Government – Will it be okay if you open a channel in the name of Rakesh Tikait? Said Anjana Om Kashyap; heated debate on stage

There was a heated argument between Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait and Anjana Om Kashyap. Rakesh Tikait had reached the TV channel Aaj Tak’s program ‘Panchayat Aaj Tak’. The show’s host Anjana Om Kashyap asked many sharp questions to Rakesh Tikait.

In his conversation, Rakesh Tikait was seen accusing some news channels of favoring the government. On this Anjana Om Kashyap asked, ‘You are accusing the government of tampering in the elections. How did Mamta didi win again in West Bengal? You are pointing fingers at the Election Commission. At the same time, questions are also being raised on the credibility of the channels. In response, Rakesh Tikait says, ‘Everyone knows. Two candidates won in the district panchayat and the president will be of BJP. Show it once.’

Tikait further says, ‘It is not so. Whoever wins, but the District Magistrate will give the ticket to the BJP candidate. In West Bengal, there was a bald recruitment campaign of the BJP. If you guys show then nothing happens. At least it should have been shown. Anjana Om Kashyap says on this question of Rakesh Tikait, ‘You think that Rakesh Tikait channel should be opened 24 hours. Otherwise, where did you talk so angry earlier? You cool down a bit and think about your outfit. What was said that I will make Lucknow Delhi?’

What did Rakesh Tikait say on Lucknow? Rakesh Tikait says in response to this Are, ‘Don’t promote Lucknow? If Lucknow becomes Delhi then is there any problem? He is a direct farmer of the village, knows how to give medicine. Some parties have brain fever. His fever will subside in three years. If he was given medicine in Bengal, he has got relief in a little fever. Our treatment is in Parliament. But the cure of the party lies with the farmer. I know everyone who has what disease. Don’t you question me about Jat. I will not go where you want to take me.’

Lucknow is no one’s fiefdom: Tikait had reached Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow last week. Talking to reporters here, Rakesh Tikait had said that Lucknow will also be made Delhi. He also demanded that farmers should be given the right price for sugarcane. Earlier, he had also reached a Mahapanchayat in Jewar, Greater Noida.

The strict attitude of Rakesh Tikait was also seen here. He had said that Lucknow belongs to the farmers, not the jagir of anyone’s father. Let us tell you, for the last 9 months, farmer leaders have been agitating on different borders of Delhi.





