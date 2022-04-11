Anjana Om Kashyap Scolded Pak Panelist Kamar Chima to bring Kashmir issue on debate- Be it Imran on J&K or Sharif, all are one – said PAK panelist, Anjana scolded – from where do you bring so much poison?

Political turmoil is at its peak in Pakistan these days. The no-confidence motion brought by the opposition against the Imran Khan government was rejected by the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, Qasim Khan Suri, calling it a foreign conspiracy, which has made the situation more serious. At the same time, the opposition called it a conspiracy made in the power of Imran Khan government and approached the Supreme Court of Pakistan regarding the whole matter.

Debate on TV has started in Pakistan as well as in India on this political development in neighboring Pakistan. Any issue When it comes to India-Pakistan, the issue of Kashmir automatically comes in the middle.

Something similar was seen during the ongoing debate on the news channel Aaj Tak on the political upheaval in Pakistan. Where a panelist from Pakistan tried to divert attention from the issue to Kashmir, after which anchor Anjana Om Kashyap lashed out at him.

Anjana questioned Pakistani panelist Qamar Cheema present on the panel that Imran Khan always talks about Jamhooriyat. Was this decision in favor of Jamhooriyat? Running away midway through no confidence motion. On this, Qamar Cheema said that Imran Khan is confident that he has run the government in a mixed system during the last 3 years. He feels that no one will question his decisions. They praise the army, the army will not tell them anything. Don’t you worry

On this, Anjana Om Kashyap reprimanded the Pakistani panelist and replied that we care about you, first take care of your country. Then Qamar Cheema says that even if you do something in this situation, the whole of Pakistan will stand against you. On this, Anjana Patalwar says that from where do you bring so much poison?