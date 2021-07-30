Anjana Om Kashyap Age, Husband, Family, Salary, Education, wikibio

Anjana Om Kashyap Age, Husband, Family, Salary, Education, wiki bio

The person with a great ambitious, amazing personality and the one who can stand up for the issues without fearing before them, Anjana Om Kashyap. She is an Indian journalist, news representor and anchor. She is the executive head editor of the most famous news channel in India, Aaj Tak. Anjana is a very popular Indian television news representor and anchor who is very well known and appreciated for her amazing speaking skills. She’s also been on News shows like ‘Halla Bol’ and ‘Special report’. Anjana is very widely known for her hostile stance and skills on social issues. Anjana is actually one strong woman to face and stand with.

In this article, we will read about the very famous journalist, Anjana Om Kashyap, and about her background. We will read about Anjana’s educational background, her career line, her family, education, and much more about her. So, let’s read all about her!

Education background – Anjana Om Kashyap

Anjana has completed her initial schooling at Loreto Convent School, it’s a local Catholic school in Ranchi and then completed further schooling from Delhi Public School in Ranchi only. Anjana always wanted to do honors in Botany, into the medical field from the University of Delhi. She had appeared for several exams related to pre-medical admissions and finally cracked it out but was not able to crack it up and got failed ad disappointed again to herself. So, then she decided to pursue her master’s degree in social work from the Delhi school of social works. She had the qualities of a prolific debater and woman with strong leadership skills, which made her pursue a degree in social work. Then after she started preparing for UPSC exams but again was failed and disappointed in herself. Also, she has done a diploma course in Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia College, New Delhi.

Family background – Anjana Om Kashyap:

Anjana was born in Ranchi, the capital city of Jharkhand in India on the 12th of June in 1975. Anjana’s age is 46 years old. Anjana’s zodiac sign is Gemini. She was born in a middle-class Bhumihar Brahmin family, her father is Late Om Prakash Tiwari, who was a doctor with the Indian Army on a short-service commission basis. Her father served during the time of the Bangladesh War of Independence and also has one brother.

Anjana om Kashyap husband:

Anjana om Kashyap is married to Mangesh Kashyap, who was a deputy commissioner of the Delhi police and since 2016 he is being appointed as a CVO in Municipal Corporation (South Delhi) in New Delhi. Anjana and her husband, Mangesh met during her college days at Delhi University. Anjana and Mangesh have 2 children together, one daughter and one son. The name of their children is not known in public until now. Also, some of her family member’s names are not known in public till now.

Career life of Anjana:

Anjana joined her first job as a counselor at Daewoo Motors and later on resigned from the job after working for a year or so. She then decided to join an NGO under which she could work as a legal counselor. In the 2000s, Anjana has opted to go for a diploma degree in Journalism, then after she graduated from Jamia Millia Islamia College she decided to join ‘Doordarshan’. In Doordarshan, she was assigned to do news-desk for Aankhon Dekhi show, which is an investigative show but also she was assigned to do some infrequent reporting duty to her seniors.

Within a year of working with Doordarshan, she shifted her job with Zee News. As she always wanted to be an anchor and news represented on the TV, the channel found out that her speaking skills need to be polished a bit more and thereafter, decided to employ Anjana in producing role. As the years of working hard at Zee for her goal passed on, Anjana finally cracked and passed out the interview and auditions for being an anchor and was occasionally being used to do anchoring for some special features.

After a while working with the Zee channel, in around 2007, she decided to join News 24 channel, where she could see her dream come true, she was assigned a role as a mainstream anchor to perform all the evening debates from thereon. And then in 2012, after gearing up her skills, she left that job at News 24 and joined Star news which however was shut down later in few months. Anjana had become one of the several journalists who had to follow their immediate ex-boss at News24, Supriya Prasad, to give her job from News 24 to Aaj Tak in late 2012.

Anjana was also one of the few reporters who were allowed and had access to interview, Mr. Narendra Modi for his run-up in the 2019’s National Elections. Anjana also refused to pose any sort of challenging questions to him.

Anjana om Kashyap salary:

as per on 6th June 2021 –

Monthly Income Rs. 25 Lakhs INR + Annual Income Rs. 3 Crore INR +

Awards won by Anjana are:

In the National Television Awards under the category of Best Reporter of the year

By ITA in 2014 under the category of Best Anchor

By ENBA Awards under the category of Best Anchor in 2015

In 2015, by IMWA awards under the category of Best Anchor

Excellence award by the Indian Today Chairman’s

By Ph.D. Chamber of Commerce and Industry under the category of Excellence in Journalism awards.

