Anju Bobby George Awarded As Women Of The Year by World Athletics Indian Athlete Has Achieved Things only With Single Kidney Since 5 Years Of Age

India’s legendary athlete Anju Bobby George has been voted Woman of the Year by World Athletics. She became an athlete at the age of 5. She herself had informed that she had reached the world level despite problems in one kidney and one leg.

India’s legendary athlete Anju Bobby George has been named the Woman of the Year award by World Athletics for her work on cultivating talent and advocating for gender equality in the country. Anju (Paris 2003), the only Indian to win a medal in the World Championship, was selected for the honor during the annual awards.

World Athletics said in a release, “India’s Anju Bobby George, a former international long jump player, continues to be associated with the sport. She opened a training academy for young girls in 2016 which has resulted in a World Under 20 medalist.

It said, “As Senior Vice President of the Athletics Federation of India, she has been a constant advocate of gender equality. She is also guiding the school girls for their future leadership in sports.

Anju Bobby George was born on 19 April 1977 in the town of Chiranchira in Kottayam district of Kerala. He started participating in athletics competitions from the age of 5. Anju used to play sports like log jump, high jump, 100 meter running and heptathlon in school. Anju considered PT Usha, the flying fairy of India, as her role model.

Despite having one kidney, got iron

Let us tell you that last year Anju had made a tweet in which she wrote that, ‘They are very lucky. I reached the world stage with single kidney, drug allergy, one leg problem. There were many limitations… even then I achieved success. Can we call it the magic of the coach or his talent?

Truly humbled and honored to be awarded Woman of the Year by @WorldAthletics There is no better feeling than to wake up everyday and give back to the sport, allowing it to enable and empower young girls! Thank you for recognizing my efforts. , pic.twitter.com/yeZ5fgAUpa — Anju Bobby George (@anjubobbygeorg1) December 1, 2021

On receiving this honor by World Athletics, Anju also tweeted about it saying that, she is proud and overwhelmed to receive this honor. He tweeted and wrote, ‘There is nothing better feeling than waking up in the morning and doing something for the game. Thank you for appreciating my efforts.

It is worth noting that Anju, who hails from Kerala, won a bronze medal at the IAAF World Championships in Paris in 2003 and was a gold medalist at the 2005 IAAF World Athletics Finals in Monaco. She had finished sixth at the 2004 Athens Olympics, but dropped to fifth after the US’s Marianne Jones was disqualified for doping.