Anju Bobby George-Shaili Singh: Shaili Singh is very much like me If she breaks my record then happy Anju Bobby George: Shaili Singh can break my national record: Anju Bobby George

When Anju Bobby George first saw Style Singh, she was a small, slender girl who wasn’t even in the top three with her, but the famous long jump player decided to train her. This is because Anju saw a player like her in style who never gives up.

Shelley was 13 at the time and was fifth in the long jump at the national championships. Now 17, she has made her presence felt on the big stage by winning a silver medal at the Under-20 World Championships. In the women’s long jump in Nairobi on Sunday, she missed out on the gold medal by just one centimeter.

Born in Jhansi, she was raised by her mother. She missed out on joining the ranks of Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and 400m sprinter Hima Das, who won gold medals at the event in 2016 and 2018, respectively.

Shelley, however, is known as the next big star of Indian athletics. Anju said, “Of course her body and muscles are conducive to long jumps and when I saw her determination I knew she would go a long way.”

World Under-20 Athletics Championships: Mother sews clothes, daughter makes history by jumping silver, hooks gold by just one centimeter

‘Style is the same as mine’

Anju, who won a bronze medal at the 2003 World Championships, said, “Then I found out that she learns very quickly. Always try to improve and never give up. In short, he is just like me.

The competition mentioned by Anju is the National Junior Championship held in November 2017 at Vijayawada. Shelley then competed in the girls ’long jump in the 12-14 age group and finished fifth with 4.64 meters.

But her spirit of never giving up caught the attention of Sports Authority of India (SAI) coach and Anju’s husband Robert Bobby George. A few days later, Anju saw Shelley at the National Interstate Junior Let Theletics Conference in Visakhapatnam and decided to make her a coach.

Anju said, ‘Robert told me about it. Then I went to Visakhapatnam and I saw him. I thought she would go too far. I saw him in November 2017 and decided to bring him under my and Robert’s care in April 2018. She joined the Sai Kendra in Bangalore. Robert’s coaching helped him a lot. This young athlete was later included in the development group of the Target Olympic Podium program. He also received support from the Olympic Gold Quest organization.

Shelley excelled at the Under-20 World Championships

Shelley’s first individual best was 6.48m, which she achieved at the National Interstate Championships in June. Now he gave his best performance in the Under-20 World Championships.

According to Anju, ‘It shows his potential. Robert had set a target of 6.60 meters for her and she was only one centimeter behind. That too he won in his first international tournament.

Robert had said on Sunday that Shelley could break Anju’s national record of 6.83 meters in three years. On this, Anju said, ‘He has a lot of potential. I’m sure she’ll model it in three years. I would be very happy if she broke my record.

