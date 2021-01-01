Anju praises Bobby George’s style: Anju praises Bobby George’s style lion: Anju praises Bobby George’s style

Shaili Singh, 17, won a silver medal in the long jump at the Under-20 World Athletics Championships. She dropped the gold medal by just one centimeter. He jumped 6.59m on Sunday.Shelley impressed everyone with her play. Shelley Anju, a native of Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, trains at Bobby George’s Academy. Asian Games champion Anju first saw this type in 2017, four years ago. He then decided to train him. Of course, Anju was also very emotional when Shelley stood on the stage on Sunday.

Anju expressed her happiness in three tweets, ‘In 2017, Bobby and I first got to know about this young man from Jhansi. Later this year we saw the junior national competition and then in 2018 Anju decided to join the Bobby George Sports Foundation.

Shelley couldn’t control her emotions after the event and she said with tears in her eyes, “I could have won gold by jumping over 5.5m.” My mother told me about the national anthem being sung in the stadium after the gold medal (but I couldn’t do it). ‘

His coach, Bobby George, also admitted that the landing went wrong or that Shelley would have won the gold medal. She hopes that after Neeraj Chopra, she can become the next big name in athletics in the country.

Anju further wrote, ‘Coach Bobby George has since worked tirelessly with style to create a new star in style athletics. Starting with a 4.55m jump, the style went on to become the number one under-18. Shelley has come a long way by jumping 6.48 meters.

Anju wrote, ‘You made us all proud. You have added another gem to your crown by winning a silver medal at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships.

Anju thanked the Sports Authority of India, Indian Sports and Olympic Gold Quest.

